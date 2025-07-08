A New Era for Long-Stays: Hilton Opens First LivSmart Studios Hotel in Tullahoma, Tennessee

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. & MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today debuted the first hotel of a game-changing new extended-stay brand, LivSmart Studios by Hilton. LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma, an 89-room property in Middle Tennessee, brings a fresh new approach to a fast-growing category and will soon be joined by the brand’s second hotel in Kokomo, Ind., which is on track to open its doors later this summer.

Grounded in extensive research and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of long-stay travelers and hotel owners alike, Hilton identified a clear gap in the market—and responded with this purpose-built, innovative solution. Launched at a time with ever-increasing demand among traveling professionals, workers on extended assignments, relocating families and others in need of longer-term lodging, LivSmart Studios delivers a thoughtful experience that blends the comfort and functionality of studio apartment-style accommodations with the consistency, value and hospitality travelers expect when they stay with Hilton.

“Hilton has a long track record of building innovative, category-leading brands that meet the evolving needs of guests and deliver strong value for owners,” said Chris Silcock, president, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Hilton. “LivSmart Studios represents the latest chapter in our growth strategy as we expand our extended-stay presence with a product designed for longer stays. The debut of this new brand reinforces our commitment to offering a Hilton experience for every traveler and every stay occasion.”

The First of Many for LivSmart Studios

LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma is conveniently located at 251 William Northern Boulevard in Tullahoma, a city known for its leadership in flight and aviation research and nearby cultural attractions. The new hotel, developed in partnership with 3H Group, Inc. and Aztec Group, LLC, encapsulates a brand that has been built from the ground up with input from owners every step of the way.

“LivSmart Studios was born from a bold vision to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality accommodations tailored for longer stays,” said Isaac Lake, brand leader, LivSmart Studios by Hilton. “The opening of our first property in Tullahoma marks a significant milestone in bringing that vision to life. As the brand continues to grow, we look forward to expanding into more communities and setting a new standard for long-stay hospitality.”

"Opening the very first LivSmart Studios by Hilton is a proud and meaningful moment for our team," said Hiren Desai, president and chief executive officer, 3H Group. "We are honored to partner with Hilton to launch this new, innovative brand and introduce it to the Tullahoma community. This hotel is laying the foundation for what will become a nationally recognized option for long-stay travelers, and we’re excited to play a key role in the brand’s journey ahead."

Shortly following the brand’s Tullahoma debut, Hilton expects to open its second LivSmart Studios in Kokomo, Ind., another high-need workforce market where long-stay travel is frequent and stable. Owned by Sun Management & Development Corporation, the 137-room property, located at 5138 Cartwright Drive, will serve travelers and professionals working in the automotive manufacturing and energy industries.

With more than 90 hotels expected to open in the coming years and over 225 deals in various stages of negotiation, LivSmart Studios is Hilton’s answer to the evolving needs of long-stay travelers, bringing bold, new energy to the segment.

Appealing to the Long-Stay Traveler

LivSmart Studios is designed to serve a vastly underserved segment—those seeking long-stay accommodations for 10 nights or more—while offering owners a cost-effective, scalable model backed by Hilton’s world-class commercial engine. Collaborating closely with owners and developers has helped ensure that the midscale, extended-stay hotel brand delivers on operational efficiency and strong investment value. LivSmart Studios fills a critical void in the segment—offering a reliable, high-quality experience for guests and a compelling opportunity for owners.

Hilton’s research revealed that long-stay guests, including traveling nurses and relocating workers, prioritize simplicity, comfort and quality time. Bridging the gap between comfort and functionality, each suite at LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma and LivSmart Studios by Hilton Kokomo features amenities long-stay guests value most, including a full kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, high-quality cookware and kitchen tools for guests to prepare meals with ease and comfort during their stay. The layout includes a spacious bathroom, ample storage and flexible furniture that allow guests to eat, work and relax comfortably. Public spaces are thoughtfully designed to support longer-term stays, including a bright lobby with visibility into laundry and fitness areas, a retail market stocked with essentials and an outdoor patio with fire pits and grills.

Hilton Honors members staying at LivSmart Studios are eligible to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points, including earning three Points per dollar spent on their stay and 3,000 Bonus Points for every 10 consecutive nights. Members who book directly enjoy exclusive benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

As Hilton continues to grow its presence in the extended stay market, LivSmart Studios is strategically positioned to meet a critical need, offering a reliable long-stay experience that feels like home, but functions like Hilton. With a streamlined footprint, simplified staffing model and consistent guest experience, the brand is both cost-effective to build and easy to operate. LivSmart Studios owners also benefit from Hilton’s commercial and operational systems, providing access to one of the industry’s most powerful growth platforms.

To learn more, visit stories.hilton.com/livsmartstudios or LivSmartStudios.com.

About LivSmart Studios by Hilton

One of the latest additions to the Hilton portfolio, LivSmart Studios by Hilton is a midscale, long-stay hotel brand offering simplicity, consistency and convenience to guests who may be traveling for weeks or months at a time. LivSmart Studios hotels create a space where guests can seamlessly maintain their daily routines while also immersing themselves in the local community. Each property will feature a streamlined public area filled with natural light that includes a simple retail market, a large guest laundry room and a state-of-the-art fitness center. There will also be a spacious outdoor gathering area, which includes a fire pit, grills, and comfortable seating for guests looking to connect. Guest studio suites include a fully equipped kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and two-burner cooktop, along with ample storage options for the long-stay traveler. LivSmart Studio’s pioneering vision for transforming the extended-stay segment is credited with Hilton’s recognition as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies. Learn more about LivSmart Studios at stories.hilton.com/livsmartstudios.