EdgeConneX and River Partners Collaborate to Help Restore Over 350 Acres in San Joaquin Valley to Conserve Water and Protect Natural Habitats

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeConneX®, a pioneer in global Build-to-Suit and Build-to-Density data center solutions, is proud to announce an impactful partnership with River Partners, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ecological restoration and climate resilience and thriving communities along major rivers across California. The new partnership supports River Partners’ Hidden Valley Ranch project in the heart of California's San Joaquin Valley, transforming approximately 350 acres of former dairy farmland into a vibrant, restored ecosystem that supports both people and the environment.

This initiative will rejuvenate flood-prone land by planting nearly 80,000 native plants and trees, replacing water-intensive crops with vegetation that fosters biodiversity while significantly reducing water usage. Over the next three years, irrigation pumps will be phased out, further conserving water in a region where it is critically needed. The project will also expand habitat for native wildlife, including endangered salmon and monarch butterflies, while mitigating flood risks along California's second-largest river.

"At EdgeConneX, sustainability is not just a goal but a responsibility. The Hidden Valley Ranch project epitomizes our commitment to our Customers, People, Planet mission, showcasing how corporate and nonprofit partnerships can create lasting environmental and community benefits. We're proud to work with River Partners to foster a greener, more resilient future." - Andrew Brodeur, Vice President, National Real Estate and Sustainability Team Leader - EdgeConneX

Since its founding in 1998, River Partners has nearly 20,000 acres of critical river landscapes across California and has the largest on-the-ground river-restoration footprint in the West. The Hidden Valley Ranch project contributes to its legacy of providing cost-effective, natural solutions with a suite of natural-resource and community benefits to pressing challenges, including climate adaptation, water management, and community resilience.

"Restoring ecosystems like Hidden Valley Ranch is key to revitalizing California's water, wildlife, and communities from the growing climate impacts that we’re witnessing every day. Collaborations like this one with EdgeConneX are essential to scaling real solutions that create immediate and enduring benefits for people and wildlife alike." - Julie Rentner, President - River Partners

Beyond ecological restoration, the project is expected to boost the local economy, create good-paying restoration jobs, and foster tourism linked to the revitalized San Joaquin River ecosystem. Residents will also benefit from enhanced recreational opportunities and a healthier environment, demonstrating that sustainability initiatives can deliver tangible benefits for communities.

The Hidden Valley Ranch Project exemplifies EdgeConneX approach to marrying innovation with responsibility, making meaningful contributions to the regions where it operates. Collaborative efforts like this are crucial as California confronts the challenges of climate change and the need for sustainable water and habitat management.

The California Department of Water Resources and Reclamation District 2092 are generously funding the Hidden Valley Ranch project.

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.

