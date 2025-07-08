ClickUp Launches Brain MAX: The First App Built to End AI Sprawl and Transform How Work Gets Done

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickUp, the leading productivity platform, today announced the launch of Brain MAX, a revolutionary AI app designed to solve the growing problem of AI Sprawl. As companies scramble to adopt AI point solutions, workers are left juggling a patchwork of disconnected tools, fractured workflows, and lost context. Brain MAX is the antidote: a single, powerful AI hub that understands your Work Context and connects to all your apps to deliver answers, automation, and insights tailor-made for your company.

"This is the future of how work gets done." Share

“AI Sprawl is the silent productivity killer of the modern workplace. Every new AI tool promises magic, but ends up creating more silos, more confusion, and more busywork,” said Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp. “Brain MAX is the first AI app that truly understands you—because it knows your work. This is Contextual AI in action: one place to search, ask, automate, and create, powered by the full context of your tasks, docs, meetings, and connected apps. This is the future of how work gets done.”

The launch of Brain MAX is a continuation of ClickUp's category leading AI capabilities, which already include industry-firsts like Autonomous Answers and AI Project Manager. Its highlights include:

No More AI Sprawl : One app, one subscription, one source of truth. Brain MAX replaces a dozen disconnected AI tools (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, etc.) with a single, LLM-agnostic, enterprise-ready solution.

: One app, one subscription, one source of truth. Brain MAX replaces a dozen disconnected AI tools (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, etc.) with a single, LLM-agnostic, enterprise-ready solution. Contextual AI, Not Just Chatbots : Brain MAX leverages ClickUp’s deep work graph to deliver answers and automation that are actually relevant with full Work Context. No more generic, out-of-context AI hallucinations.

: Brain MAX leverages ClickUp’s deep work graph to deliver answers and automation that are actually relevant with full Work Context. No more generic, out-of-context AI hallucinations. Voice-First Productivity : Use Talk to Text to ask, dictate, and command your work by voice—with deep context about who you work with and how your work gets done.

: Use to ask, dictate, and command your work by voice—with deep context about who you work with and how your work gets done. Unified Search Across All Your Apps : Instantly search ClickUp, Google Drive, GitHub, Notion, OneDrive, SharePoint, the web, and more. No more endless search for lost files.

: Instantly search ClickUp, Google Drive, GitHub, Notion, OneDrive, SharePoint, the web, and more. No more endless search for lost files. Available Now: Brain MAX is available for Mac and Windows. A mobile version is coming soon. https://clickup.com/brain/max

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world’s only all-in-one AI productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, chat, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 10 million users and 2 million teams lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com.