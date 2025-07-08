NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee Pops Up in San Francisco with Square

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that Golden State Warriors star and Square seller Jimmy Butler will bring BIGFACE to San Francisco through an exclusive pop-up at Square's Corner Store in the Mission District. The two-week pop-up, running from July 10 to 27, marks Butler's first local business venture since joining the Warriors, connecting his entrepreneurial passion with his new home and community in the Bay Area.

Butler’s BIGFACE journey began in 2020, when his deep personal passion for coffee merged with an unmet need for high-quality coffee in the NBA bubble. Butler started brewing and selling out of his hotel room for fellow players, and BIGFACE was born. Since then, BIGFACE has evolved into a thriving business, a premium lifestyle brand, and a respected name in specialty coffee. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on sustainably sourcing the finest specialty coffees on the planet, BIGFACE coffee not only tastes remarkable, but also supports the people and ecosystems behind each cup.

Butler turned to Square when he opened the BIGFACE flagship store in Miami in 2024, and uses Square to power payments when BIGFACE pops up at cultural and sporting events like PSG House in LA and the Miami Grand Prix. BIGFACE’s Miami flagship not only sports Square Register, Square Terminal, and the new Square Handheld – but also features a sleek Modbar espresso set up, a grab-and-go BIGFACE ReadyBev station, and an exclusive collection of premium apparel and gear, making it a cultural hub for coffee and creativity.

“San Francisco's coffee culture is legendary, making the city an ideal fit for BIGFACE,” said Jimmy Butler, founder of BIGFACE Coffee. “Coffee brings people from all different backgrounds together, so partnering with Square to bring BIGFACE to the Mission is the perfect way to connect more deeply with the Bay Area and show love to a community that's embraced me.”

The BIGFACE pop-up will offer espresso drinks, cold brew, and pour-over coffee, all of which can be personalized with BIGFACE’s signature coffee infusions, including vanilla, salted caramel, and strawberry. Bottled and canned ReadyBev coffees and juices will also be available. BIGFACE is designing SF-exclusive merch for the pop-up, which pays homage to the location’s legacy as the former home of beloved Lucca Ravioli, and is only available at the Corner Store. Customers paying with a Cash App Card will receive 15% off all purchases at the pop-up.

“Jimmy Butler's evolution from NBA all-star to coffee entrepreneur perfectly exemplifies how passion and the right tools can transform any business dream into reality,” said Lindsey Irvine, Head of Marketing at Square. “At Square, we know that local business matters, and that sellers are among the most powerful community connectors. Giving Jimmy a space to connect more closely with the local community is the perfect next chapter for the Corner Store.”

Event Details:

What: BIGFACE, powered by Square – a cultural hub and coffee pop-up

Where: The Corner Store, 1100 Valencia Street, Mission District, San Francisco

When: July 10-27, 2025, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The Next Evolution of the Corner Store

The BIGFACE pop-up follows the Corner Store's successful June programming that celebrated San Francisco's small business community through workshops, networking events, and educational sessions. More than 2,000 neighborhood locals and businesses have been served by the Corner Store so far.

Following the BIGFACE pop-up, Square will partner with local nonprofit SF New Deal to bring a local business operator into residency at the Corner Store through the remainder of the year, continuing both organizations’ missions to support and showcase small and local businesses. SF New Deal strengthens neighborhoods by making it easier for under-resourced small business owners to succeed.

For more information about BIGFACE, please visit www.bigfacebrand.com. For more information about Square, please visit squareup.com.

