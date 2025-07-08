-

PayJunction Launches AI-Driven Voice Payments Powered by Twilio

PayJunction’s Twilio connection empowers businesses with AI-driven Interactive Voice Response solutions for seamless and secure phone payment processing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayJunction, a leading tech-focused payments company, announced today an integration with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform providing real-time personalized experiences, that enables businesses to easily automate and scale their phone payment operations. Through this integration, PayJunction merchants can now deploy AI-driven Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solutions that securely process payments over the phone and eliminate manual processes, saving time and money.

“Merging Twilio’s innovative, customized experiences with PayJunction’s robust payment technology will equip businesses with the tools to quickly scale their phone payment operations without increasing PCI scope,” said Randy Modos, President at PayJunction. “Outsourcing phone payments often means higher costs and less control over customer interactions. With the Twilio and PayJunction integration, businesses gain access to a robust feature set and tailored pricing that aligns with their specific needs.”

Manual payment processing over the phone is prone to errors and consumes valuable staff time, disrupting workflows and decreasing customer satisfaction. By leveraging secure, AI-driven IVR solutions, PayJunction's Twilio connection reduces errors and frees up staff for higher-value tasks. With the elimination of manual processes, businesses can significantly lower customer wait times and increase order capacity. Research shows that customer satisfaction increases by more than 1.6 times if their wait time is shorter than expected, underscoring the tangible impact of this solution.

In addition to businesses, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can now leverage Twilio and PayJunction's No-code Payments Integration® to create a payment experience that meets their customers' unique needs without redirecting significant development resources. When utilized together, ISVs can stay focused on developing proprietary software features and deliver revenue-generating payment functionality.

This announcement continues a busy start to 2025 for PayJunction, coming on the heels of its integration with Zapier to enable businesses to create custom, scalable workflow automations.

For more information on PayJunction's Twilio connection and its potential for your business, visit payjunction.com/twilio-integration.

About PayJunction

Founded in 2000, PayJunction has consistently redefined the payment processing industry through innovation, customer advocacy, and transparent pricing. PayJunction’s resolute ambition to develop disruptive technology and tools has put it at the forefront of No-code payment solutions. The company processes over $11 billion annually, offering businesses versatile solutions for in-person, online, and on-the-go payment acceptance. PayJunction’s enduring commitment to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has received accolades from esteemed institutions like Stevie®, Glassdoor®, Titan®, and high recommendations on Trustpilot.

Contacts

Walker Sands
PayJunction@walkersands.com

Industry:

PayJunction

NYSE:TWLO
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Walker Sands
PayJunction@walkersands.com

More News From PayJunction

PayJunction Announces Integration with Zapier to Help Businesses Create Custom Payment Workflow Automations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayJunction, a leading tech-focused payments company, announced today an integration with Zapier, the workflow automation platform for businesses of all sizes, that enables the creation of custom, scalable automations that meet their unique business needs in minutes. Through this integration, PayJunction merchants can now replace tedious manual workflows with powerful automations that seamlessly fit with their current systems and tech stack. “Combining ou...

PayJunction Appoints Scott Herriman as Vice President of Engineering

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayJunction, a leading tech-focused payments company, announced today that it has appointed Scott Herriman as Vice President of Engineering. This appointment strengthens PayJunction’s executive leadership as the company continues to rapidly grow and innovate its product capabilities. As vice president of engineering for PayJunction, Scott will be responsible for leading PayJunction’s engineering team as they look to advance the company’s flagship No-code...

PayJunction Expands Payment Capabilities with Text to Pay

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayJunction, a leading tech-focused payments company, announced today it has added Text to Pay capabilities to its No-code Payments Integration®, Virtual Terminal, and API. The new feature enables businesses to seamlessly and securely implement Text to Pay into current invoicing workflows, enabling them to accept customer payments via SMS Message. This helps businesses better meet customer expectations while improving collection rates, contributing to ove...
Back to Newsroom