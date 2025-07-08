PayJunction Launches AI-Driven Voice Payments Powered by Twilio

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayJunction, a leading tech-focused payments company, announced today an integration with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform providing real-time personalized experiences, that enables businesses to easily automate and scale their phone payment operations. Through this integration, PayJunction merchants can now deploy AI-driven Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solutions that securely process payments over the phone and eliminate manual processes, saving time and money.

“Merging Twilio’s innovative, customized experiences with PayJunction’s robust payment technology will equip businesses with the tools to quickly scale their phone payment operations without increasing PCI scope,” said Randy Modos, President at PayJunction. “Outsourcing phone payments often means higher costs and less control over customer interactions. With the Twilio and PayJunction integration, businesses gain access to a robust feature set and tailored pricing that aligns with their specific needs.”

Manual payment processing over the phone is prone to errors and consumes valuable staff time, disrupting workflows and decreasing customer satisfaction. By leveraging secure, AI-driven IVR solutions, PayJunction's Twilio connection reduces errors and frees up staff for higher-value tasks. With the elimination of manual processes, businesses can significantly lower customer wait times and increase order capacity. Research shows that customer satisfaction increases by more than 1.6 times if their wait time is shorter than expected, underscoring the tangible impact of this solution.

In addition to businesses, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can now leverage Twilio and PayJunction's No-code Payments Integration® to create a payment experience that meets their customers' unique needs without redirecting significant development resources. When utilized together, ISVs can stay focused on developing proprietary software features and deliver revenue-generating payment functionality.

This announcement continues a busy start to 2025 for PayJunction, coming on the heels of its integration with Zapier to enable businesses to create custom, scalable workflow automations.

For more information on PayJunction's Twilio connection and its potential for your business, visit payjunction.com/twilio-integration.

About PayJunction

Founded in 2000, PayJunction has consistently redefined the payment processing industry through innovation, customer advocacy, and transparent pricing. PayJunction’s resolute ambition to develop disruptive technology and tools has put it at the forefront of No-code payment solutions. The company processes over $11 billion annually, offering businesses versatile solutions for in-person, online, and on-the-go payment acceptance. PayJunction’s enduring commitment to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has received accolades from esteemed institutions like Stevie®, Glassdoor®, Titan®, and high recommendations on Trustpilot.