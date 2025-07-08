Payara and Azul Announce Strategic Partnership to Power High-Performance Java Deployments and Codeless Migrations

MALVERN, England & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payara, provider of fully managed cloud-native solutions for running and managing Java applications and Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises modernize their Java applications with a codeless, lift-and-shift migration solution, reducing infrastructure and cloud costs and boosting performance and scalability. The two companies, leveraging their extensive expertise in Java server and runtime technologies, will provide an integrated product offering that supports seamless cloud adoption and simplified deployment management while turbocharging application performance.

The solution combines Payara Qube and Azul Platform Prime, Azul’s high-performance Java platform. Payara Qube provides an intuitive platform that leverages automation, pre-configured Kubernetes environments, built-in observability and compliance-ready controls to help development teams deploy any enterprise Java applications quickly and securely. Azul Platform Prime, known for its superior speed, start-up and warm-up and consistency vs. typical OpenJDK distributions, enhances the Java runtime layer, ensuring Java applications and JVM-based workloads run faster, more efficiently, and more reliably in production environments. The combined solution requires no application code changes and works with any Java application and any JVM-based workload.

The partnership enables global companies — especially those in highly regulated sectors — to simplify and accelerate application modernization via codeless lift-and-shift migrations, while reducing infrastructure and cloud costs and maintaining full control over their cloud environments. The combined solution is particularly valuable for teams managing large portfolios of Java applications or working across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Payara,” said Scott Sellers, co-founder and CEO at Azul. “By integrating Azul Platform Prime with Payara Qube, enterprise customers can quickly modernize their Java applications with codeless, lift-and-shift migrations that ensure the highest performance, best security and lowest cost of ownership, all without changing a single line of code.”

“This partnership between Payara and Azul isn’t just a collaboration — it’s a game-changer for Kubernetes-native Java application deployment,” said Steve Millidge, founder and CEO of Payara. “Azul Platform Prime brings unmatched performance and efficiency to Payara Qube’s revolutionary Java platform. Together, we’re redefining how enterprises run Java—faster, more securely, and with dramatically lower cloud costs, all without the usual complexity of containerized environments.”

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top 10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

About Payara

Payara delivers an enterprise-grade Java platform to run Jakarta EE, Quarkus, and Spring applications across any environment. With expert support, Kubernetes automation, and no vendor lock-in, it powers mission-critical systems in finance, healthcare, and more. Trusted worldwide by leading organizations such as BMW Group, Rakuten, Swisscom, and KCB Bank Group, Payara enables modernization, migration, and scale with cloud-native, cost-effective Java solutions. Learn more at payara.fish.