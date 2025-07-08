RGS Names Adam Toy as Chief Technology Officer

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in secure enterprise open-source Kubernetes and container management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Toy to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A founding member of the RGS technical leadership team, Adam brings over a decade of experience delivering transformational open-source solutions to the US Government and Military. As the architect behind many of RGS’s most critical platforms—including RKE2, Harvester Government, and Carbide—Adam has been a driving force in advancing secure, interoperable cloud-native infrastructure for mission-critical environments. His deep expertise in Kubernetes, edge computing, and DevSecOps has helped RGS become a trusted partner for agencies seeking modern, compliant, and resilient systems.

Throughout his career at RGS, Adam has led the development of hardened, government-ready platforms that are now widely deployed across air-gapped, classified, and tactical environments. His leadership was instrumental in launching Harvester Government, the first FIPS-aligned hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution designed specifically for U.S. government use. He has also helped agencies adopt secure Kubernetes through RKE2, built with a defense-first architecture that meets federal compliance mandates from day one.

A strong advocate for open-source interoperability and zero-trust security, Adam played a key role in integrating NeuVector into the RGS portfolio, enabling runtime container protection and secure software supply chain validation. His contributions to the development of Carbide have further empowered agencies to implement digitally signed SBOMs and enforce software integrity across the CI/CD pipeline.

“Adam’s technical vision and leadership has played a critical role in developing RGS’s foundational software products,” said Ryan Lewis, CEO of RGS. “His promotion to CTO reflects his outstanding track record and vision for the company. It also highlights our desire to build upon that foundation with new offerings designed to enhance the security, efficiency, interoperability and scalability supporting U.S. Government missions today.”

As CTO, Adam will lead the strategic direction of RGS’s technology portfolio, overseeing platform engineering, architecture, and product development. He will focus on expanding RGS’s role in enabling secure modernization across the public sector, from hybrid cloud to the tactical edge.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue building solutions that help government teams operate with speed, security, and confidence,” said Adam Toy. “At RGS, we believe that open-source software—when engineered with purpose and rigor—can give agencies the control and transparency they need to succeed in any environment.”

About Rancher Government Solutions

RGS delivers secure, open-source cloud-native platforms tailored to the unique requirements of the U.S. government and military. The RGS portfolio includes RKE2 (secure Kubernetes), Harvester Government (hardened HCI), NeuVector (zero-trust container security), Hauler (air-gap content delivery), and Carbide (supply chain attestation and SBOM enforcement). RGS enables federal agencies to modernize with confidence—across cloud, on-prem, disconnected, and classified environments.

For more information go to: www.ranchergovernment.com