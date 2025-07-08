Tickblaze Partners with SnapTrade to Expand Into Equities and Crypto with Top Brokerage Integrations

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tickblaze, the hybrid trading platform known for its award-winning discretionary and algorithmic tools, today announced a strategic partnership with SnapTrade, a brokerage aggregator enabling connectivity to major retail brokerages across the globe. This partnership marks a major leap forward in Tickblaze’s mission to expand into the equities and crypto markets building on its established strength in futures.

Through this integration, Tickblaze now supports real-time trading and account connectivity with leading global brokers found here. The result is a seamless experience that allows users to link their brokerage accounts, sync data, and place trades directly within the Tickblaze platform.

“Rather than integrating with a single broker, we partnered with SnapTrade to unlock the full retail landscape,” said Sean Kozak, CEO of Tickblaze. “This enables our users to trade with the broker of their choice while benefiting from our superior technology.”

Tickblaze's multi-asset, broker-neutral, and data-agnostic architecture allows it to sit above the brokerage layer and deliver institutional-grade functionality to retail users. Traders gain access to deep analytics, powerful multi language scripting with C# and Python, a marketplace of professional tools, and a peer-to-peer open-source community, all while using their existing brokerage accounts.

“We’re not here to replace brokers, we're here to make them better,” added Kozak. “SnapTrade has been instrumental in helping us build a scalable, long-term solution that benefits both brokers and traders.”

This partnership solidifies Tickblaze’s position as a leading destination for active traders who demand more from their platforms. With equities and crypto now live, the company continues its aggressive push toward becoming the most complete hybrid trading solution in the market.

About Tickblaze

Tickblaze, winner of Best Automated Trading Software and Best Hybrid Trading Solution at the Benzinga Fintech Awards, is redefining trading with its hybrid, multi-asset, broker-neutral platform. Built for institutions and now accessible to retail traders, Tickblaze offers integrated market data, C# and Python scripting, and advanced tools for discretionary and automated trading. Serving traders, brokers, prop firms, and hedge funds, Tickblaze combines award-winning technology with a dynamic, open-source community.