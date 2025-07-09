Gilead Finalizes Agreement With the Global Fund to Accelerate Access to Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention for up to Two Million People in Primarily Low- and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a strategic partnership agreement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) to supply lenacapavir—Gilead's twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor—for the prevention of HIV as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Through the agreement, Gilead will supply enough doses to reach up to two million people over three years in countries supported by the Global Fund, at no profit to Gilead.

In October 2024, Gilead signed non-exclusive, royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to manufacture and supply high-quality generic versions of lenacapavir in 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries, which are primarily low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMICs). Until licensed generic versions are available and can fully meet demand in LLMICs, Gilead also committed to providing Gilead-supplied lenacapavir for PrEP at no profit. Under this strategic partnership agreement with the Global Fund, countries supported by the Global Fund that are among the 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries can access lenacapavir for PrEP. The Global Fund will prioritize early-access countries based on HIV epidemiology, national prevention strategies, and available resources. Gilead looks forward to partnering with other global aid organizations to further accelerate access to lenacapavir for PrEP in LLMICs.

“The agreement between Gilead Sciences and the Global Fund is based on our shared intention to benefit as many people as possible, as quickly as possible with this breakthrough in HIV prevention,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We are providing the medicine at no profit to Gilead, and in enough supply to reach up to two million people in low- and lower-middle-income countries ahead of generic lenacapavir becoming available. This is all part of our unprecedented approach to access for a medicine that could help end the HIV epidemic.”

“This is not just a scientific breakthrough — it’s a game-changer for HIV/AIDS,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “For the first time, we have a tool that can fundamentally change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic — but only if we get it to the people who need it most. Our ambition is to reach 2 million people with long-acting PrEP. But we can only do that if the world steps up with the resources required. This is a pivotal moment — not just for the fight against HIV, but for the fundamental principle that lifesaving innovations must reach those who need them most — whoever they are, and wherever they live.”

This collaboration is one of several actions Gilead is taking to help ensure supply until licensed generic versions of lenacapavir are available in countries covered by its voluntary licensing program, which is the earliest and most geographically expansive ever developed for an anti-HIV agent. Gilead’s voluntary licensing agreements were finalized well before any regulatory filing or decision, to enable these countries to quickly introduce generic versions of lenacapavir for PrEP, if approved. Gilead hopes to secure approvals in key high-incidence, resource-limited countries as quickly as possible following the recent U.S. and potential EU approvals. To that end, in February 2025, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated Gilead’s EU-Medicines for all (EU-M4all) application for lenacapavir for PrEP. Through the EU-M4all procedure, national regulatory authorities in LLMICs can leverage the EMA opinion to expedite their review processes, potentially accelerating access to lenacapavir for PrEP. Gilead is actively consulting with global aid organizations, including the Global Fund, to understand product demand and collaborate on distribution. Gilead has contracted at-risk manufacturing capacity to produce vials of lenacapavir for PrEP and corresponding oral initiation doses for up to two million people in the countries covered by the licensing agreements until generics fully meet demand, with the ability to produce additional supply to fulfill the needs of countries and global procurers.

Extending Access Across More Countries

In other middle-income countries, including many in Latin America with a high burden of HIV that are not covered by this agreement and the voluntary licensing program, Gilead is pursuing multiple strategies to support access to lenacapavir for PrEP, including tiered pricing and potential public-private partnerships, and is working with payers to establish fast, efficient pathways to help reach those who need or want PrEP.

Gilead will continue to provide updates on regulatory filings and other steps aimed at expanding access to lenacapavir for HIV prevention. The company remains deeply engaged with stakeholders around the world, including community-based organizations, governments and multilateral organizations, to help ensure that its access efforts address the needs and preferences of the people and communities that stand to benefit from PrEP.

Lenacapavir for HIV prevention is not approved by any regulatory authority outside of the United States.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

Gilead’s U.S. Access Strategy

In the U.S., where lenacapavir for HIV prevention is approved as Yeztugo®, Gilead is working closely with insurers, healthcare systems and other payers with the goal of ensuring broad insurance coverage. Additionally, for eligible commercially insured individuals, Gilead’s Advancing Access® Co-Pay Savings Program will reduce out-of-pocket costs to as little as zero dollars for many.

Gilead is also committed to helping to ensure that people without insurance in the U.S. will be able to benefit from Yeztugo. For those who are eligible, Gilead’s Advancing Access medication assistance program will provide Yeztugo free of charge.

About Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir is approved in multiple countries for the treatment of multi-drug-resistant HIV in adults, in combination with other antiretrovirals. Lenacapavir is also approved in the United States to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg who are at risk of HIV acquisition. Please see below for the U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information for Yeztugo® (lenacapavir), including Boxed Warning.

The multi-stage mechanism of action of lenacapavir is distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents. While most antivirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes.

Lenacapavir is being evaluated as a long-acting option in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment research program. Lenacapavir is being developed as a foundation for potential future HIV therapies with the goal of offering both long-acting oral and injectable options with several dosing frequencies, in combination or as a mono agent, that help address individual needs and preferences of people and communities affected by HIV. The journal Science named lenacapavir its 2024 “Breakthrough of the Year.”

About Gilead HIV

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 13 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as one of the leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

