Remo Health and Cleveland Clinic Medicare Accountable Care Organization Collaborate to Support Patients with Dementia

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remo Health, a virtual dementia care provider, and the Cleveland Clinic Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO), a value-based care entity focused on improving the quality of care for Medicare patients while lowering costs, are announcing a pilot initiative to deliver comprehensive support to eligible patients living with dementia and their caregivers.

The Cleveland Clinic ACO is committed to helping its patients age independently in their homes for as long as possible. This collaboration with Remo Health supports these efforts and is designed to address the growing needs of Ohioans living with the disease. This collaboration delivers robust resources and personalized care, especially crucial for rural families who often drive hours to appointments and working caregivers. As an added benefit, Cleveland Clinic ACO patients in Ohio will now have access to a nationwide peer support network of over 20,000 families, connecting them with others navigating a similar journey.

“As dementia becomes increasingly prevalent, it will place significant pressure on our health care system to meet the complex and continuous needs of patients and their caregivers,” said Jessica Hohman, M.D., president of Cleveland Clinic ACO.

“We’re excited to embark on this collaboration to deliver wraparound care and support that extends beyond the clinical setting and into the home. It’s important we continue to search for innovative solutions to help guide patients and families through every stage of the 24/7 dementia journey.”

Nearly a quarter million Ohioans are living with dementia and more than 450,000 are serving as unpaid, round-the-clock, caregivers — a role that is often isolating and overwhelming. Two-thirds of these caregivers are struggling with chronic health conditions themselves, often associated with the daily demands and stress of care.

"Families caring for a loved one with dementia deserve 24/7 access to personalized care — no matter where they live,” said Will Poe, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Remo Health. “Remo Health and Cleveland Clinic ACO have a shared mission to bring caregivers the tools, resources, and support they need to manage the day-to-day challenges they face. This is what the future of dementia care should look like – truly compassionate and comprehensively supporting both the patient and their caregiver.”

Cleveland Clinic ACO patients and their family caregivers can learn more about their eligibility by visiting https://remo.health/cleveland-clinic or by reaching out via email to ccaco@ccf.org or hello@remo.health.

About Remo Health:

Remo Health is a virtual dementia care company. Our world-class neurologists and geriatricians diagnose and manage all types of dementia. Remo provides peer support, comprehensive and personalized care plans, and 24/7 access to experts for people living with dementia and those who care for them.

Remo Health is a participant in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.

About Cleveland Clinic:

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 82,600 employees worldwide are more than 5,786 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,700 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,728-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 280 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2024, there were 15.7 million outpatient encounters, 333,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 320,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 112 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at x.com/CleClinicNews. News and resources are available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.