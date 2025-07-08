-

Hibbett Renews Partnership with Digital Wave Technology to Scale Product Experience Management

Renewal underscores the impact of Digital Wave’s PXM solution in improving speed, accuracy, and digital readiness across product content operations

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Wave Technology today announced that Hibbett, Inc., a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, has renewed its contract for Digital Wave’s Product Experience Management (PXM) solution. The renewal reflects Hibbett’s commitment to achieving a measurable impact on scaling product content, streamlining internal processes, and enhancing their digital shopping experience.

"Digital Wave’s PXM has been instrumental in improving content accuracy, team alignment, and time to market. We’re excited to continue our partnership and keep building on that success."

“As Hibbett grows, we need partners who can help us scale with speed and precision,” said Bill Quinn, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Hibbett. “Digital Wave’s PXM has been instrumental in improving content accuracy, team alignment, and time to market. We’re excited to continue our partnership and keep building on that success.”

As part of the renewal, Hibbett will continue leveraging the PXM solution to drive measurable impact across the product lifecycle:

  • Operational Efficiency — Streamlining product data workflows to accelerate execution and free teams for higher-value work.
  • Expanded Assortment — Onboarding new products and categories faster to fuel growth and respond to evolving customer demand.
  • Smarter Inventory Management — Enhancing product visibility to increase sell-through and reduce missed sales opportunities.
  • Improved Customer Experience — Delivering richer, more accurate product content and real-time product intelligence to drive conversions and reduce cart abandonment.

“At a time when customer expectations are higher than ever, Hibbett is meeting the moment with clarity, agility, and ambition,” said Lori Schafer, CEO of Digital Wave Technology. “We’re proud to extend our partnership and continue supporting their growth with a product experience solution that delivers speed, scale, and real business outcomes.”

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 specialty stores, located in 36 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations providing personalized customer service and bringing access to premium product, coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and New Balance in underserved communities. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop Toe-2-Head fits and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com or www.KidsHibbett.com . Hibbett is owned by JD Sports Fashion plc, a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. Follow us @HibbettOfficial on Instagram and X and @Hibbett on Facebook and TikTok.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology is a leader in AI-native enterprise solutions for consumer industries including retail, consumer goods, and healthcare. The company’s ONE℠ Platform provides a single source of truth, with Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) at the core. Digital Wave Technology’s AI-native solutions improve speed to market, drive rapid product innovation, and increase profitability, productivity, and customer experience. Learn more at digitalwavetechnology.com.

