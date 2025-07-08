Cashmere Partners with SoFi to Expand Access to Venture Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cashmere, a next-generation venture investor making startup investing more accessible, today announced that its flagship fund is now available on the Alternative Investments platform of SoFi Invest, the investment hub for SoFi’s 10.9 million members. SoFi Invest members will now be able to invest in The Cashmere Fund (Ticker: CSHMX) for a minimum investment of $500.

This is Cashmere’s first distribution with a leading national brokerage platform. What began as the first direct-to-consumer venture capital fund in 2022, Cashmere is now following the path of its startup brethren by becoming an omnichannel brand.

“Our mission has always been to bring access to the venture capital asset class to all investors regardless of accreditation status. The distribution through SoFi is a major step towards that goal,” said Elia Infascelli, CEO of Cashmere. “SoFi has long represented the gold standard of innovation in the financial services industry, a standard to which we aspire. Its members are as ambitious as the company itself, both in their personal lives and their investment portfolios. We look forward to a long-term relationship with this cohort of potential investors.”

Since inception, Cashmere has made over 35 investments in companies with a focus on high growth in the consumer goods, consumer technology, financial technology, health technology, and software sectors. SoFi Invest members will gain exposure to these companies and more as the Fund grows.

Cashmere’s distribution through SoFi is expected to accelerate Cashmere’s powerful flywheel of Compound Influence. In recent months, Cashmere has announced collaborations with influential investors and founders in the sports and entertainment industries, including Josh Allen, Jenna Lyons, Damar Hamlin, LaNorris Sellers, Kevin Jennings and Avery Johnson. The benefits of these relationships should ultimately accrue to the greater benefit of Cashmere’s portfolio companies and investors.

SoFi Invest members who are interested in learning more about accessing The Cashmere Fund can find more information in the Invest section of the SoFi App. Availability on the SoFi Invest platform does not constitute an investment recommendation, endorsement or solicitation by SoFi Securities LLC. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.

About Cashmere

Cashmere seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of private, early-stage venture capital investments. Cashmere’s portfolio managers seek to leverage their networks of influence in the sports and entertainment industries to further compound and accelerate growth of its portfolio companies. Learn more about Cashmere at www.thecashmerefund.com.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 10.9 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi’s technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 158.4 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

©2025 SoFi Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.