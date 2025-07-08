American Hydrogen Health Association (AHHA) Launches to Set Industry Standards and Strengthen Integrity in the Emerging Hydrogen Wellness Industry

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the launch of the American Hydrogen Health Association (AHHA), a new 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry council dedicated to promoting transparency, credibility, and self-regulation to advance the safety, scientific legitimacy, and responsible growth of the hydrogen health industry. The organization will be led by Dr. Tyler LeBaron, PhD—a renowned molecular hydrogen researcher who will serve as the Founding and Interim President of AHHA.

The American Hydrogen Health Association (AHHA) has officially launched, uniting leading researchers and companies to provide industry standards, transparency, and consumer trust in the growing hydrogen wellness market Share

With consumer interest in hydrogen-based health products reaching new heights, AHHA aims to provide unified leadership, voluntary scientific guidance and ethical standards for an emerging sector that currently lacks centralized oversight.

“We’re at an inflection point in hydrogen science,” said Dr. Tyler LeBaron. “As therapeutic applications of molecular hydrogen move from bench to bedside, we must ensure that public messaging aligns with what the research actually shows. AHHA is here to protect consumers and support serious brands by grounding the industry into self-governance based on evidence—not hype.”

Several Industry Leaders Join as Founding Members

AHHA launches with support from leading companies committed to responsible innovation in hydrogen wellness. Echo, a pioneer in hydrogen-rich hydration, joins as a founding member, alongside industry leaders such as Evolv, H2TAB, Water and Wellness, Hydrogen Water Tablets, DrinkHRW, Heal-R-Blue, Lumivitae, and H2Bev.

“We helped launch AHHA to ensure this category evolves with credibility, not chaos,” said Josh Carr, CEO of Echo. “There’s real science here, but there’s also a wave of unverified claims. As one of the earliest players, Echo is proud to help lay the foundation for what responsible growth should look like.”

Goals and Benefits of the Association

AHHA’s mission is to ensure the hydrogen health industry operates with integrity, accountability, and transparency, providing safe and effective solutions that benefit the public.

As a new organization, founding members will be instrumental in defining rules, regulations, and policies and will serve as an industry alliance, bridging research institutions, brands, and regulatory stakeholders around a common goal: advancing molecular hydrogen responsibly.

In close collaboration with scientific organizations – including the Molecular Hydrogen Institute (MHI) and International Hydrogen Standards Association (IHSA), and others – AHHA will work to create tools and frameworks that help members raise the bar.

Potential Focus Areas Include:

Labeling guidelines

Marketing standards and scientific accuracy

Third-party testing resources

Member code of conduct and ethics

Industry networking and education, and More

The American Hydrogen Health Association promotes the safe, ethical, and evidence-based use of hydrogen in health and wellness. We connect industry, science, and the public to support innovation, education – building consumer trust. Through partnerships with leading universities, institutions, and global experts, AHHA will elevate the industry standards for consumer benefit which will foster informed, responsible integration of hydrogen into health and wellness practices. As a trusted resource, AHHA will also look to and support regulatory, medical, and scientific communities with reliable data and insights from institutions such as IHSA, MHI, NIH, ISO, FDA, USP, AOAC, NSF, ASTM and more.

To learn more or inquire about membership, visit https://h2healthassociation.org/

About the American Hydrogen Health Association (AHHA)

The American Hydrogen Health Association (AHHA) is a nonprofit industry council founded in 2025 to establish industry standards, market transparency, scientific integrity, and encourage responsible innovation in the hydrogen wellness category. Led by leading researchers and industry innovators, AHHA advances clinical research, coordinates institutional partnerships, and supports regulatory and public health stakeholders with credible, evidence-based resources. Through collaboration, education, and policy support, AHHA works to ensure that molecular hydrogen’s therapeutic potential is realized responsibly and sustainably.