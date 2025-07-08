CohnReznick Adds Richmond Office and Expands Specialized Tax Team with PIASCIK Combination

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CohnReznick, a leading professional services firm, today announced a strategic combination with Richmond, VA tax firm PIASCIK & Associates. A key part of the firm’s growth strategy is to bring firms and teams to the CohnReznick platform that can extend their client value proposition and drive their people-first culture. The PIASCIK team became part of CohnReznick effective July 1.

With deep tax experience, including international tax and comprehensive strategies for high-net-worth individuals and athletes, the PIASCIK team will bolster CohnReznick’s already extensive Private Clients Services and International Tax practices.

The transaction also broadens the geographic footprint for CohnReznick in its growing mid-Atlantic Region, adding Richmond to its eight offices across Metro DC, Baltimore, Charlotte, and South Florida.

PIASCIK partners Steve Piascik and Ryan Losi maintain their client relationships and expand their roles as part of CohnReznick. Piascik now serves as the Richmond Office Managing Partner and Losi joins the international tax team.

“We are very excited to have the PIASCIK team join CohnReznick. Steve Piascik and Ryan Losi have built a highly successful firm with an exceptional reputation in the marketplace,” said David Kessler, CEO of CohnReznick Advisory LLC. “Culture is the most important factor in long-term success and the PIASCIK team shares our commitment to driving a culture committed to outstanding client service, rewarding our people, and helping to make a difference in the many communities we serve.”

Steve Piascik added, “As the business landscape becomes increasingly complex and our profession continues to change, we sought a new platform to help us secure our next chapter of success. I am thrilled that CohnReznick will help us continue our legacy. With a robust strategy to propel success, CohnReznick shares our commitment to excellence and strategic growth.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group who advised both firms on the deal commented, “PIASCIK is an ‘elite’ high performing firm that was much sought after by many firms in the country, but in the end selected CohnReznick based on the strategic advantage the combination would provide both to their people and their clients.

CohnReznick has been more active in the M&A area since its partnering with Apax earlier this year and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them announce deals with other successful accounting and advisory firms before the end of the year.”

About CohnReznick

CohnReznick helps organizations optimize performance, manage risk, and maximize value through associated firms operating under the CohnReznick brand: CohnReznick LLP, a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services; and CohnReznick Advisory LLC (not a licensed firm) providing advisory and tax services. Together, CohnReznick provides leaders with deep industry knowledge and relationships, solutions to address clients’ unique business goals and risks, and insight on how emerging market forces can drive opportunity. With offices nationwide, CohnReznick serves organizations around the world as an independent member of Nexia.