Mutual of Omaha and bswift Streamline EOI for Employers

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual of Omaha has collaborated with bswift to streamline the Evidence of Insurability (EOI) process for employers who offer Mutual of Omaha insurance products to their employees.

Mutual of Omaha has collaborated with bswift to streamline the Evidence of Insurability (EOI) process for employers who offer Mutual of Omaha insurance products to their employees. Share

This automated, real-time connection eliminates the need for manual forms and paperwork, providing faster decisions and a more intuitive experience for both HR teams and employees. By integrating directly with the bswift platform, the EOI process becomes seamless — improving accuracy, reducing administrative work, and ensuring timely updates.

“We’re proud to announce another relationship that enhances our goal to be the easiest carrier to do business with,” said Scott Ault, President, Workplace Solutions at Mutual of Omaha. “Through this strategic relationship, we can help our customers improve their benefit programs while delivering a more streamlined, real-time benefits experience for their employees.”

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, bswift enables clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. bswift’s flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.