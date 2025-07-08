LocumTenens.com and March of Dimes Partner to Expand and Scale Maternal Mental Health Training for Clinicians

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LocumTenens.com, a pioneer in healthcare staffing solutions, announced today a partnership with March of Dimes to expand and scale access to continuing education on maternal mental health for clinicians who practice locum tenens.

The collaboration is in response to findings from the March of Dimes 2024 Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Across the U.S. Report, which reveals that more than 150,000 babies are born each year in U.S. counties without birthing hospitals, obstetric services, birth centers or obstetric providers. The initiative aims to upskill locum tenens professionals working in these underserved communities where travel times are longer, care is fragmented, and maternal mental health needs often go undetected and untreated, as well as those working in any healthcare setting in which an expecting or postpartum mother might receive care.

“This partnership brings together two organizations committed to improving maternal and infant health through education, compassion and access,” said Amelia Vietri, senior vice president of LocumTenens.com and leader of its women’s health staffing division. “By equipping our clinicians with deeper insights into mental health and bias, we’re not just filling gaps in coverage—we’re elevating the quality of care for mothers and babies.”

The three-part continuing education series focuses on reducing stigma and equipping clinicians with knowledge and tools to improve outcomes in maternal and infant care, particularly in maternity care deserts. Courses each include three modules on the following topics:

Understanding Maternal Mental Health: Launching in September 2025, this comprehensive session on perinatal mood and anxiety disorders includes how to recognize symptoms, conduct screenings, and provide appropriate support during pregnancy and postpartum.

Screening for Mental Health and Substance Use: Beginning in November 2025, this training course is focused on recognizing the impact of stigma, identifying risk factors, and connecting patients to resources for prevention of and recovery from substance abuse.

Recognizing and Addressing Bias in Maternal Care: The final session in January 2026 is designed to improve cultural competency, enhance patient-provider communication and reduce disparities through actionable strategies.

“Too many mothers are navigating the maternal health crisis without the support they need—especially in rural areas where access to care is limited,” shared Kelly Ernst, Chief Impact Officer at March of Dimes. “This partnership allows us to reach more clinicians with the training they need to support moms’ mental health, advancing our mission to help ensure every family has the best possible start.”

This initiative reflects LocumTenens.com’s ongoing investment in the health of communities it serves, including local volunteerism, medical mission work and its nonprofit venture, Connecting Kids With Care. March of Dimes has supported clinician education for nearly four decades to drive systemic change and close equity gaps in maternal and infant care.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we’ve built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Follow us on social media at @marchofdimes.

About LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com specializes in optimizing healthcare staffing operations with flexible, hybrid and temporary placement of physicians, advanced practitioners, social workers and psychologists. With a presence in more than 90% of the nation’s top healthcare facilities and supporting 150 medical specialties, LocumTenens.com is dedicated to improving healthcare through innovative staffing solutions connecting clients and clinicians to deliver exceptional and uninterrupted patient care. Founded in 1995, LocumTenens.com is the largest provider of locum tenens services in the U.S. and a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, placing more than 7,000 clinicians annually who deliver care to more than 10 million patients. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, LocumTenens.com is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at LocumTenens.com.