BlackSky signs Gen-3 early access agreement with current Gen-2 customer in support of Ukraine.

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) signed a Gen-3 early access agreement with a current international Gen-2 customer in support of Ukraine. The renewal contract adds Gen-3 very high-resolution imagery to the customer’s active Gen-2 low-latency, high-cadence monitoring services.

This important contract demonstrates the powerful, comprehensive tip-and-cue utility between our Gen-3 and Gen-2 systems. Share

“This important contract demonstrates the powerful, comprehensive tip-and-cue utility between our Gen-3 and Gen-2 systems. The two generations of satellites work synergistically as analysts seamlessly combine reliable high-cadence, time-diverse Gen-2 data with the enhanced very high-resolution capabilities of Gen-3,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.

Customers can incorporate Gen-3 and Gen-2 data seamlessly into their current workflow through BlackSky's Spectra® tasking and analytics platform, enabling sustained monitoring operations over multiple locations using Gen-2 high-cadence imagery and analytics. Analysts have the option to collect low-latency very high-resolution Gen-3 imagery in response to localized, rapidly emerging situations.

“Accelerated international interest in Gen-3 is indicative of our customers’ growing confidence and trust in BlackSky’s commercial services as an integral part of their daily military and intelligence operations,” said O’Toole. “As we integrate more and more Gen-3 satellites into the fleet our early access customers will experience unparalleled reliability and quality of imagery at industry-leading speeds in support of the full range of strategic to tactical ISR operations.”

The proven on-orbit operational and technical heritage of Gen-2 has been leveraged into the design and operations of Gen-3. Gen-3 satellites generate rapid-revisit, time diverse 35-centimeter imagery that enables automated identification and classification of a wider library of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of military interest, enhancing the value of BlackSky’s current Gen-2 dawn-to-dusk dynamic monitoring services.

With two Gen-3 satellites on orbit, BlackSky is on track for a six-satellite Gen-3 constellation this year.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

