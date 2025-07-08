TP-Link Donates Next-Generation Wi-Fi Routers to Thomas House to Support Families Experiencing Homelessness

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TP-Link Systems Inc., a global leader in networking and smart home solutions, today announced the donation of 20 Archer BE6500 Wi-Fi 7 Routers to Thomas House Family Shelter, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families with children experiencing homelessness. The donation is part of TP-Link’s broader Connect & Care philanthropic initiative and was facilitated through the company’s partnership with the Anaheim Ducks NHL franchise and the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

For over 35 years, Thomas House has provided supportive services and educational programs to foster independence and stability for families in need. The organization serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring, empowering, and creating solutions to end family homelessness.

“At TP-Link, we believe that access to reliable, high-performance Wi-Fi connectivity can be transformative, especially for families working to rebuild their lives,” said Jeff Barney, President of TP-Link Systems, Inc. “We are honored to support the incredible work that Thomas House Family Shelter does for families in our community. Through this donation, our goal is to ensure that everyone—regardless of circumstance—has access to the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.”

TP-Link’s Archer BE6500 Wi-Fi 7 routers provide cutting-edge wireless technology that will help ensure families at Thomas House have reliable internet access for educational, employment, and personal needs as they work toward achieving housing stability and independence.

“TP-Link’s generosity will make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of the families at Thomas House transforming their lives out of homelessness,” said Wendy Arciero, Anaheim Ducks Foundation Executive Director. “Their commitment to empowering people through connection demonstrates the power of community.”

The donation underscores TP-Link’s dedication to making a positive impact in Orange County and the broader Southern California community, where the company’s global headquarters is based. TP-Link’s ongoing Connect & Care initiative includes support for the annual Dux In Tux fundraiser benefiting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, and sponsorship of the Hoag Classic PGA golf tournament.

About TP-Link Systems Inc.

Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link Systems Inc. is a global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products, consistently ranked as the world’s top provider of Wi-Fi devices. The company is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance people's lives through faster, more reliable connectivity. With a commitment to excellence, TP-Link serves customers in over 170 countries and continues to grow its global footprint.

About Thomas House Family Shelter

For over 35 years, Thomas House Family Shelter has served the community by providing a safe, supportive environment & the resources necessary for unhoused and at-risk families with children to remain together while empowering them to become independent and self-sufficient. With a remarkable success rate of 90% in helping graduating families secure permanent housing, Thomas House Family Shelter consistently demonstrates its impactful presence. Collaborating with over 100 local community partners and supported by a dedicated team of over 400 volunteers annually, we continue to strengthen our mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.