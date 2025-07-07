Globalstar Signs Launch Services Agreement with SpaceX

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announces that the Company has signed an agreement with SpaceX for a Falcon 9 launch for the next set of satellites, pursuant to the 2022 satellite procurement agreement with MDA. As previously disclosed, these satellites will provide continuous satellite services in combination with the existing second-generation satellites in operation today. Globalstar expects the launch will take place next year following the initial launch this year. These satellites have been authorized by the Federal Communications Commission to operate under Globalstar’s HIBLEO-4 filing for a renewed 15-year term.

Globalstar CEO Dr. Paul Jacobs stated “The launch services agreement with SpaceX represents another important milestone as we continue to execute on our construction and launch plan. These satellites, constructed by our partners at MDA and Rocket Lab, will enhance our ability to provide the highest quality satellite services to our customers over the long-term.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.