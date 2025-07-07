Astra Service Partners Invests in Leading HVAC and Plumbing Provider, Griffen Plumbing and Heating

ELKART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Griffen Plumbing and Heating (“Griffen”), a leading HVAC, plumbing, and air compressor business serving customers throughout Indiana and Michigan. Astra partners with exceptional mechanical companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 1982, Griffen has expanded from two service technicians to a team of 50 mechanical service professionals dedicated to delivering high quality work. The company provides a wide range of services from preventative maintenance to installations to repairs. With decades of industry expertise and a commitment to best-in-class training, the team has maintained the same “customer first” philosophy since the company’s founding. As a part of the Astra network, Griffen will work closely with Air Comfort, a leading HVAC provider and Astra partner company also based in the Midwest.

“I look forward to seeing the next chapter that Griffen will enter with Astra’s vast knowledge and the training tools provided through this partnership,” said Todd Mikel, former owner of Griffen.

“A partnership between Air Comfort and Griffen is a great move for both companies,” said Mike Devito, Air Comfort President. “Growing together in the Midwest region through collaboration will lead to exciting opportunities for both businesses. Congratulations on this strategic alliance!”

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium mechanical service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Griffen Plumbing and Heating

Griffen is a leading HVAC and plumbing business based in Elkart, IN. The company provides heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and air compressor services to industrial and commercial facilities throughout Indiana and Michigan. For more information, please visit griffenph.com.

About Orion Services Group

Orion is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.