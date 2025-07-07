Miles & Stockbridge Continues Transformation of its Legal Operations with Aderant Expert Sierra and Stridyn Analytics

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of legal business management software, has announced that Miles & Stockbridge, an Am Law 200 law firm with more than 200 lawyers and offices in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and New York, has chosen its Expert Sierra cloud-based platform to further transform their operations and supercharge efficiency. With the flexibility and scalability of this robust cloud platform, the law firm will also be able to unify financial, operational, and practice management data to deliver real-time insights through AI-powered Stridyn Analytics.

"We are excited to partner with Miles & Stockbridge in their journey toward digital transformation and enhancing their cloud-first strategy,” said Chris Cartrett, CEO and President at Aderant. “Expert Sierra and Stridyn Analytics will empower their teams with cutting-edge tools and real-time insights, enabling them to deliver exceptional service to their clients while optimizing their internal processes.”

Miles & Stockbridge will also be able to automate and streamline timekeeping, pre-billing, billing, and rates processes to shorten the work to cash cycle and minimize deductions, while providing unmatched compliance management, data security, and scalability.

"Miles & Stockbridge’s focus on operational excellence, growth and innovative client service will be enhanced by the adoption of Expert Sierra as our practice management cloud solution,” said Kristin Donohoe, Chief Financial Officer at Miles & Stockbridge. “This transition marks a significant step in our commitment to leverage advanced technology to enhance our operations and efficient delivery of client services. In addition, the integration of Stridyn Analytics will provide us with unparalleled insights for informed decisions that will drive our firm's growth long term.”

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Miles & Stockbridge

Miles & Stockbridge is an Am Law 200 law firm with more than 200 lawyers and offices in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and New York. The firm’s lawyers help global, national, local and emerging business clients preserve and create value by helping them solve their most challenging problems. For more information, please visit their website and follow Miles & Stockbridge on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.