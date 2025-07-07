Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Corp. (TSX – ACD) (the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on May 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. The results were reported at the AGM, however, the announcement and filing were inadvertently delayed.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,406,657 shares were represented at the AGM representing 74.85% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The following seven nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Name For Withheld For Withheld David Beutel 6,105,873 300,599 95.31% 4.69% Burt Feinberg 5,836,773 569,699 91.11% 8.89% Simon Hitzig 5,798,373 608,099 90.51% 9.49% Jean Holly 5,853,373 553,099 91.37% 8.63% Gary Prager 5,829,873 576,599 91.00% 9.00% David Spivak 5,813,273 593,199 90.74% 9.26% Stephen Warden 5,836,773 569,699 91.11% 8.89% Expand

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

For Withheld For Withheld 6,391,547 15,110 99.76% 0.24% Expand

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is one of North America’s most dynamic commercial finance companies providing fast, versatile financing solutions including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment finance (in Canada), trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.