Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Corp. (TSX – ACD) (the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on May 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. The results were reported at the AGM, however, the announcement and filing were inadvertently delayed.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,406,657 shares were represented at the AGM representing 74.85% of the total issued and outstanding shares.
1. Election of Directors
The following seven nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
Name
|
For
|
Withheld
|
|
For
|
Withheld
|
David Beutel
|
6,105,873
|
300,599
|
|
95.31%
|
4.69%
|
Burt Feinberg
|
5,836,773
|
569,699
|
|
91.11%
|
8.89%
|
Simon Hitzig
|
5,798,373
|
608,099
|
|
90.51%
|
9.49%
|
Jean Holly
|
5,853,373
|
553,099
|
|
91.37%
|
8.63%
|
Gary Prager
|
5,829,873
|
576,599
|
|
91.00%
|
9.00%
|
David Spivak
|
5,813,273
|
593,199
|
|
90.74%
|
9.26%
|
Stephen Warden
|
5,836,773
|
569,699
|
|
91.11%
|
8.89%
2. Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
6,391,547
|
15,110
|
99.76%
|
0.24%
About Accord Financial Corp.
Accord Financial is one of North America’s most dynamic commercial finance companies providing fast, versatile financing solutions including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment finance (in Canada), trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.
Contacts
For further information please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact:
Irene Eddy
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Accord Financial Corp.
602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East
Toronto, ON M4P 3A2
(416) 961-0304
ieddy@accordfinancial.com