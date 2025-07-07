-

Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Corp. (TSX – ACD) (the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on May 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. The results were reported at the AGM, however, the announcement and filing were inadvertently delayed.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,406,657 shares were represented at the AGM representing 74.85% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The following seven nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

 

Number of Votes

 

Percentage of Votes Cast

Name

For

Withheld

 

For

Withheld

David Beutel

6,105,873

300,599

 

95.31%

4.69%

Burt Feinberg

5,836,773

569,699

 

91.11%

8.89%

Simon Hitzig

5,798,373

608,099

 

90.51%

9.49%

Jean Holly

5,853,373

553,099

 

91.37%

8.63%

Gary Prager

5,829,873

576,599

 

91.00%

9.00%

David Spivak

5,813,273

593,199

 

90.74%

9.26%

Stephen Warden

5,836,773

569,699

 

91.11%

8.89%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

6,391,547

15,110

99.76%

0.24%

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is one of North America’s most dynamic commercial finance companies providing fast, versatile financing solutions including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment finance (in Canada), trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.

Contacts

For further information please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact:

Irene Eddy
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Accord Financial Corp.
602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East
Toronto, ON M4P 3A2
(416) 961-0304
ieddy@accordfinancial.com

Industry:

Accord Financial Corp.

TSX:ACD
Release Summary
Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For further information please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact:

Irene Eddy
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Accord Financial Corp.
602 - 40 Eglinton Avenue East
Toronto, ON M4P 3A2
(416) 961-0304
ieddy@accordfinancial.com

More News From Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Announces First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Announces First Quarter Financial Results...

Accord Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order...

Accord Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Corp. (TSX – ACD) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The financial figures presented in this release are reported in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended Dec. 31   2024 2023 2024 2023   $ $ $ $ Average funds employed (millions) 377 503 423 472 Revenue (000s) 21,2...
Back to Newsroom