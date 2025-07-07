WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CHEFS, CELEBRITIES AND CREATORS FOR ANNUAL CAMPAIGN TO END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, the launch of the brand’s annual Tools for Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry. The 2025 Tools for Change collection includes a range of limited-edition spatulas, oven mitt and potholder sets designed by celebrities, celebrity chefs, and popular content creators with a portion of proceeds from the purchase of each product donated to help end childhood hunger in America.* Every dollar donated by Williams Sonoma from the Tools for Change campaign can help No Kid Hungry provide 10 meals to children across America.**

The 2025 Tools for Change spatulas, oven mitt and potholder sets were designed for Williams Sonoma by:

Ayesha Curry

Bebe Rexha

Brian Hart Hoffman

Hannah Taylor

Katie Sturino

Masaharu Morimoto

Olivia Tiedmann

Timbaland

Valerie Bertinelli

Zooey Deschanel

“Thanks to the support of our customers and the generosity of our partners, our Tools for Change annual campaign has raised millions of dollars to help feed children in need,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “For this year’s campaign, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support No Kid Hungry’s vital mission to ensure every child in America has access to three healthy meals a day.”

“The annual Tools for Change initiative reflects the impact we can have when we come together to end childhood hunger,” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “From Williams Sonoma’s leadership and its customers who have made these products staples in their kitchens, to the celebrity designers that support this cause each year, all have played a role in ensuring kids have access to the food they need and the future they deserve.”

The products from the 2025 Tools for Change collection are now available online and at all Williams Sonoma retail locations while supplies last.

To celebrate thus year’s No Kid Hungry Tools for Change program, customers can participate in the “spatdown” where they can vote on their favorite spatula designs. Williams Sonoma will donate $5,000 to No Kid Hungry in the winner’s honor. To vote for your favorite design, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/spatdown.

For more information on No Kid Hungry, or to purchase products benefitting the national campaign, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.

*While supplies last, 30% of the sale of participating WSI products will go to benefit No Kid Hungry.

**Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Meal equivalencies vary. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

