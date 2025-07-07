Ameresco Renews Agreement with the Government of Nunavut to Enhance Resource Visibility and Efficiency Across the Territory

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & NUNAVUT, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced a contract renewal with the Government of Nunavut for an enterprise asset management software subscription paired with professional services.

The Government of Nunavut has partnered with Ameresco since 2014, leveraging the AssetPlanner® platform to efficiently manage thousands of assets situated across nearly 2 million square kilometers of Arctic territory. Their geographically dispersed portfolio includes over 1,200 buildings and over 2,500 vehicle and equipment assets. Each asset is managed within AssetPlanner allowing staff to effectively and efficiently manage the expansive portfolio.

Ameresco delivers industry-leading enterprise asset, energy, and facility management solutions as part of its comprehensive portfolio. The company’s proprietary AssetPlanner® platform, combined with strategic advisory services, enables customers to streamline planning and budgeting, prioritize investment and optimize maintenance and energy costs. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco empowers organizations with actionable insights and data-driven decision making to optimize and prioritize portfolio investments.

“Our previously disparate data is captured within a single system, enabling data-informed reporting, analysis, and prioritization,” said Paul Diamond, Director, Facility Management at Government of Nunavut. “This renewal and continued investment in the AssetPlanner system and Ameresco’s advisory services will continue to provide us with critical tools to support the capital planning, tactical maintenance management, and proactive energy management of our vast portfolio.”

The renewed software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract includes a subscription to the AssetPlanner® software for the territory’s portfolio and professional advisory services including robust virtual and on-site training and support package. Tracking over 3 billion square feet of real estate data, AssetPlanner® is Ameresco’s signature enterprise asset management platform. Empowering customers with data-driven insights has enabled organizations to optimize operational asset performance, achieve deep energy savings and carbon reduction while reducing the ‘total cost of ownership’.

“We’ve been honored to partner with the Government of Nunavut to help them address their asset management needs to drive operational resilience,” Tim Dettlaff, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Ameresco. “This renewed engagement will continue to provide their staff with industry-leading tools to manage their vast asset inventory and enable informed decision making to help measure risk, reliability, and resiliency across their expansive portfolio.”

To learn more about complete suite of asset and energy information tools offered by Ameresco's, visit https://www.ameresco.com/asset-planning-software-solutions/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total backlog.