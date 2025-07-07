-

Curant Health and The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita Medical Practice Association Unveil New On-Site Pharmacy

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health, a leading national specialty pharmacy serving communities for over 25 years, officially announces the opening of its new on-site pharmacy at The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita Medical Practice Association. This new location seeks to enhance patient convenience and deliver comprehensive care by seamlessly combining doctor visits with pharmacy services.

Patients utilizing the new pharmacy will benefit from Curant Health’s expert pharmacy care team, known nationally for their personalized, compassionate approach to care.

The partnership between Curant Health and KU Wichita Medical Practice Association has long prioritized improving patient outcomes. With the launch of this on-site pharmacy, the collaboration takes a significant step forward by reducing the time and logistical challenges patients face when filling prescriptions. Instead of traveling to off-site pharmacies, patients can now access medications just steps away from their doctor’s office, creating a streamlined "one-stop-shop" care model.

“We’re excited to expand the services we offer to our patients by partnering with the Curant Health team to add a pharmacy on-site,” said Aaron Ryan, executive director of KU Wichita Medical Practice Association. “This will serve as an additional avenue for patients to ask questions and receive the top-notch care The University of Kansas is dedicated to providing.”

Located within the KU Wichita clinics at 1001 N. Minneapolis St., the on-site pharmacy aims to increase patient access and alleviate common challenges such as transportation difficulties and the financial strains tied to extra travel. This enhanced model of care will be especially beneficial for patients relying on public transit or ridesharing for their medical appointments.

“Curant Health is dedicated to providing personalized support to each of our patients,” said Patrick Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Curant Health. “After many years of partnership, we’re excited to broaden our footprint with KU School of Medicine-Wichita to provide fast and convenient access to a pharmacist for patients that prefer in-person service.”

Patients utilizing the new pharmacy will benefit from Curant Health’s expert pharmacy care team, known nationally for their personalized, compassionate approach to care. The emphasis on delivering comprehensive care reflects Curant Health's unwavering mission to improve the lives and health outcomes of its patients.

The new pharmacy is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE-WICHITA MEDICAL PRACTICE ASSOCIATION

The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita Medical Practice Association was established to provide medical education, research and medical care through its members who are full-time faculty at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita. Our physicians, psychologists and other providers care for patients at six outpatient clinics within Wichita.

CURANT HEALTH

Curant Health is one of the largest, independent 340B contract pharmacy providers with expertise in HIV and 340B compliance. Curant Health is a proven partner with clinics and health systems around the country producing best-in-class medication adherence and patient retention, resulting in healthier patients, more productive staff, clean audits and maximum program sustainability. Founded in 2000 on the concept that optimal adherence leads to improved outcomes, Curant Health has become a national leader in growing 340B programs, improving patient lives, and uplifting underserved communities.

