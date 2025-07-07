2025 Q2 Business and Product Updates: YuJa Delivers Strong Performance with Product Innovations and Strategic Partnership Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in cloud-based compliance and accessibility solutions for regulated sectors, reported strong performance in the second quarter of 2025, highlighted by new strategic partnerships, expanded institutional reach, and continued investment in its platform portfolio. While YuJa remains a trusted provider to higher education institutions, the company is scaling to support digital compliance needs across government and other regulated industries.

"We're committed to delivering solutions that streamline accessibility and compliance workflows while expanding our partnerships to serve more institutions and organizations," said Nathan Arora, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Our most recent additions and updates reflect our dedication to making compliance and accessibility management more efficient and collaborative."

Strategic Partnership Expansion

As part of its targeted growth, YuJa announced a strategic agreement with Carahsoft Technology Corp., which will serve as the company’s Master Government Aggregator. Through Carahsoft, YuJa’s solutions are now available via key cooperative purchasing contracts, including TIPS, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services, and The Quilt.

YuJa also renewed and expanded its longstanding partnership with ESC19 Purchasing (Allied States Cooperative), reinforcing its accessibility leadership and commitment to procurement efficiency for public entities.

Compliance Product Innovation

Supporting cross-sector compliance initiatives, YuJa introduced a powerful Workflow Orchestration Module, now available in both the YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform and YuJa EqualGround Accessibility Governance Platform. This project management tool enables organizations to assign team roles, track progress, and manage large-scale remediation initiatives from a single dashboard.

The company also launched an Accessibility Products Marketplace, providing customers with one-click access to content creation, remediation, and engagement tools integrated directly into existing digital learning and communication platforms.

To help leaders evaluate accessibility platforms, YuJa introduced a side-by-side Compare Page and an interactive alternative formats demo, both available at yuja.com.

Platform Enhancements

Quarterly product updates focused on intelligent automation, accessibility, and data transparency. YuJa Panorama saw the addition of alternative format editing, enhanced OCR, and improved reporting tools, while YuJa EqualGround gained unified progress tracking, SSO integration, and streamlined issue remediation.

In video and assessment, YuJa released course-level analytics, AI-powered quiz creation, real-time chat in YuJa FeedbackFlow Assessment Platform, and a fully standalone YuJa Verity portal with expanded lockdown options and accommodations management. Each of these advancements was designed to meet the complex demands of institutions and enterprises.

YuJa also continued enhancing its integration capabilities, especially with D2L Brightspace, expanding functionality in both the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform and YuJa Panorama.

New Customer Partnerships

New and expanded customer partnerships include Texas A&M University, Southern Arkansas University, Point Loma Nazarene University, and Minnesota State University, Mankato, and others.

YuJa’s team also networked and showcased its innovations at global and national events, including EDUCAUSE Demo Day, NW/MET 2025, and the Best Practices in Teaching and Learning Conference in the United Arab Emirates.

Looking ahead, YuJa will continue its work building comprehensive, user-friendly solutions for accessibility, compliance, and digital transformation across regulated sectors.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in cloud-based compliance and accessibility solutions for regulated sectors, including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.