Best In Class MD Expands Value-Based Center of Excellence Programs with a National Footprint

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best In Class MD (BICMD) is proud to announce the continued expansion of its national value-based surgical Center of Excellence (COE) network, deepening its collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the nation’s #1 ranked orthopedic hospital. Building on the success of its programs in New York and New Jersey, the collaboration now extends to HSS Florida in West Palm Beach.

This milestone underscores BICMD’s mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective surgical solutions to injured workers across the country. Through this expanded relationship, patients in Florida gain access to the world-renowned orthopedic care of HSS Florida, reinforcing a shared commitment to exceptional outcomes and patient-centered care.

“Our expansion into Florida through our continued collaboration with HSS reflects BICMD’s commitment to transforming surgical care for injured workers,” said Dr. Benedict Nwachukwu, Co-Founder and CEO of Best In Class MD. “We are building a nationwide network of trusted surgical partners—starting with world-class institutions like HSS and HSS Florida, and extending our coverage through providers in the Midwest, Southwest, West Coast, and beyond—to ensure that patients receive timely, evidence-based care no matter where they are located.”

BICMD’s growing national COE network now includes premier orthopedic partnerships in key markets across the United States—including New York, New Jersey, Florida, North Carolina, Southern California, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas.

Since launching the inaugural COE program with HSS in the New York area, BICMD has delivered measurable impact—achieving a greater than 30% surgical appropriateness rate through the elimination of unnecessary surgeries and generating significant 90-day episode of care cost savings through care plan optimization. These results validate the power of expert-led care to improve outcomes and reduce costs for healthcare payors.

The Best In Class Center of Excellence Program simplifies access to orthopedic excellence by offering bundled pricing, transparent clinical reporting, and a concierge-level service experience. The inclusion of HSS Florida broadens the program’s geographic footprint while preserving the clinical rigor and outcomes that define its success.

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. Since opening its doors five years ago, HSS Florida in West Palm Beach has provided surgical and nonsurgical care for approximately 40,000 patients with conditions including joint pain, traumatic and sports-related injuries, osteoarthritis, and back pain, as well as conditions affecting the hand and upper extremities. The 60,000-square-foot facility offers comprehensive clinical orthopedic care, advanced diagnostic and on-site imaging services, physical therapy, performance testing, and an innovative outpatient total joint replacement program. Patients have come from counties across Florida and as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. HSS Florida combines the academic excellence of HSS with state-of-the-art facilities, offering a full spectrum of orthopedic services including joint replacement, sports medicine, spine care, and more.

BICMD is a national leader in expert medical opinion services and value-based surgical care programs. Through its network of over 700 board-certified, fellowship-trained specialists, BICMD delivers timely second opinions, independent medical reviews, and access to bundled orthopedic surgical care via its Center of Excellence (COE) Program.

To learn more about the program, please visit bicmd.com or contact surgery@bicmd.com.