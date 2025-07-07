Mott MacDonald Signs New 25,372 Square Foot, Full-Floor Lease at the Empire State Building

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that it signed a new lease with Mott MacDonald NY Inc. – an engineering, development, and management consultancy – for a full-floor, 25,372 square foot space at the Empire State Building. The firm will also continue to occupy their current 18,434 square foot space at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway.

“We look forward to welcoming colleagues to our new North America Headquarters at the Empire State Building, with its unmatched location, modern office space, and premier amenities. It supports our commitment to bringing people together in an environment that inspires, encourages collaboration, and advances our sustainability goals,” said Dean Radeloff, President and CEO Mott MacDonald North America.

“ESRT’s proactive and committed service provided a seamless experience as we sought a new high-profile space,” added Anne Nolan, Regional Facilities and Real Estate Manager Mott MacDonald North America.

The Empire State Building is a fully modernized landmark that offers newly built office space equipped with ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality and sustainability measures. The building features more than 65,000 square feet of unmatched amenities which include eight in-building dining options; a tenant-only fitness center and conference center; and the Empire Lounge with a 400-person all-hands space, a variety of comfortable seating areas, phone booths for private communication, a basketball/pickleball court, and “ESRTees,” two golf simulators.

“Mott MacDonald is familiar with our turn-key office spaces, top tier amenities, sustainability leadership, and ESRT’s high-end service,” said Thomas P. Durels, ESRT EVP, Real Estate. “We are pleased that Mott MacDonald will continue their partnership with us and expand into the ‘World’s Most Famous Building.’”

Sheena Gohil, Jack Senske, and Teresa DeLeo of Colliers International represented Mott MacDonald in the lease negotiations. Shanae Ursini of ESRT and Scott J. Klau, Erik Harris, Neil Rubin, Brent Ozarowski, Zachary Weil, and Cole Gendels of Newmark represented the property owner.

More information about the Empire State Building, and current office availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of well-leased, top of tier, modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observatory that was declared the #1 Attraction in the World – and the #1 Attraction in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is a recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2025, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.8 million rentable square feet of retail space and 732 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

