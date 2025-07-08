-

Armaments Research Company (ARC) Awarded Task Order with Army DEVCOM to Transform Small Unit Resupply in Contested Environments

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company (ARC) has been awarded a follow-on SBIR Phase III task order to transform small unit resupply (SUR) operations via collaboration with Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM). This initiative addresses the longstanding challenge of efficiently supplying combat units at the front line in contested environments leveraging autonomous platforms.

ARC's AI-enabled sensors enable predictive logistics in contested environments, power greater situational awareness for commanders, and support automated ammunition resupply in a modern battlefield.

This initiative will support the development, integration, and deployment of ARC sensors to operationalize small unit resupply capabilities by integrating weapon data from the tactical edge with enterprise-level logistics and command-and-control systems.

"We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Army DEVCOM to advance next-generation small unit resupply, " said ARC CEO Mike Canty. "Responsive, automated logistics will be a decisive factor in contested environments like the Indo-Pacific. ARC's AI- enabled sensors are enhancing the ability of commanders to swiftly resupply distributed frontline units when and where it's needed most."

ABOUT ARMAMENTS RESEARCH COMPANY:

Armaments Research Company (ARC) is a technology company developing artificial intelligence-enabled weapons sensors for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Predictive Logistics in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations. Discover more at www.armaments.us.

ARC awarded follow-on SBIR Phase III task order to transform small unit resupply operations in collaboration with Army DEVCOM.
