ChiMei Medical Center adopts Inocras MRDVision and WGS bioinformatics platform for precision oncology in Taiwan

SAN DIEGO & TAINAN CITY, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras Inc., a global leader in whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and bioinformatics, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ChiMei Medical Center (CMMC), a premier medical institution in Taiwan, and Trivator Biomedical Limited, a biomedical advisory firm in Taiwan. This expansion agreement aims to introduce Inocras’s MRDVision tumor-informed minimal residual disease (MRD) test, utilizing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood samples, and CancerVision, its AI-powered bioinformatics cloud solution, to support WGS at CMMC, advancing Taiwan’s precision oncology landscape.

This initiative brings together CMMC’s in-house WGS laboratory infrastructure with Inocras’s advanced bioinformatics and ctDNA analysis platforms, creating a synergistic ecosystem for both research and clinical-grade genomics. The integration of MRDVision’s ultra-sensitive ctDNA monitoring with CancerVision’s scalable cloud analytics enables an end-to-end workflow—from sequencing to interpretation—within CMMC’s existing clinical operations.

CancerVision, Inocras’s whole-genome tumor profiling test, forms the foundation for tumor-informed MRD analysis by first characterizing each patient’s tumor genome. This enables the application of MRDVision, which monitors circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) across the entire genome with a simulated limit of detection of 1 part per million (ppm), without requiring patient-specific panels. Powered by Ultima Genomics’ ppmSeq technology and Inocras’s bioinformatics platform, MRDVision identified tumor signals in 6% of cases missed by a leading MRD assay in a head-to-head clinical study of post-surgical ovarian and lung cancer patients. Integrated into CMMC’s sequencing and clinical workflows, CancerVision and MRDVision together provide an end-to-end solution for genome-informed cancer monitoring and personalized treatment assessment.

“We are excited to partner with ChiMei Medical Center and Trivator to bring MRDVision and our CancerVision bioinformatics cloud solution to Taiwan,” said Jehee Suh, CEO of Inocras Inc. “MRDVision’s unmatched sensitivity, combined with CancerVision’s robust cloud-based analytics, will empower CMMC to deliver cutting-edge cancer monitoring and precision medicine to patients.”

Chi Mei Medical Center, renowned for its leadership in innovative healthcare, will leverage its clinical expertise and advanced infrastructure to implement the MRDVision and CancerVision platforms, further enhancing its whole-genome sequencing (WGS) capabilities. Trivator Biomedical Limited will provide local advisory and logistical support to ensure seamless integration into Taiwan’s routine medical practice.

“We are proud to be a regional pioneer in integrating genomic technologies into routine oncology practice,” said Dr. Chein-Feng Li, Director of the Core Laboratory for Precision Medicine at Chi Mei Medical Center. “By incorporating Inocras’s MRDVision and CancerVision platforms, we are strengthening our capabilities in personalized cancer diagnostics and advancing Taiwan’s leadership in translational genomic medicine.”

“This collaboration is a transformative step for precision medicine in Taiwan,” said Wen-Tsao Lee, founder of Trivator Biomedical Limited. “By introducing MRDVision and CancerVision, we are combining Inocras’s innovative technologies with CMMC’s clinical excellence to redefine cancer care and genomic research.”

The MOU serves as a framework for future definitive agreements to scope collaborative projects. The parties are committed to assessing market feasibility, engaging key opinion leaders, and establishing Taiwan as a hub for WGS-based precision medicine, with a focus on MRDVision and CancerVision.

For more information about Inocras and its precision medicine solutions, visit www.inocras.com.