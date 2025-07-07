Gannett and AddressUSA Announce National Real Estate Agreement

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced a multi-year agreement with AddressUSA to power an online real estate portal across the USA TODAY Network including USA TODAY and over 200 local publications nationwide. AddressUSA’s listings will be integrated throughout the USA TODAY Network alongside editorial content including topics such as home buying, selling, decorating, and improvement.

AddressUSA combines smart technology with personalized, human support, giving current and prospective homeowners the most accurate property pricing information, while accessing the help and insights of real humans for true home valuations. This comprehensive approach provides a wealth of information, vendor access, and agent support all in one place, making it easier to manage complex and challenging real estate decisions.

“Our mission is to deliver the content our communities need and want. Real estate information and tools are important for our audience of 195 million average monthly unique visitors as they search for a home to buy or sell or simply want to explore properties as real estate enthusiasts,” said Mike Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “AddressUSA will enable us to drive further audience growth and engagement, enhancing the overall experience for readers to be inspired by what’s available in their local market.”

By combining the innovative search tools and technology of AddressUSA with content from Gannett’s nationwide network of journalists, consumers will have the information they need to make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives: buying a home.

“We are excited to partner with Gannett and the USA TODAY Network launching a groundbreaking real estate marketplace hub for home buyers, sellers, real estate agents, and vendors to connect,” said Paul Huntsman, Chairman of AddressUSA. “Gannett’s unrivaled reach at both local and national levels will allow us to engage with a broad and powerful audience.”

USA TODAY will also launch “Homes Across America,” a photo gallery spotlighting homes across the country in a mix of styles and price ranges later this summer.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

ABOUT ADDRESSUSA

AddressUSA is a pioneer in real estate technology using foundational technology to serve the needs and wants of the real estate community – consumers, vendors, and agents. Founded by experts in the real estate market, they have been using technology to help agents and brokerages find their marketing voice for decades. The portal technology created and deployed by AddressUSA is based on programming that has been utilized to market tens of billions of dollars in property sales. For more information, visit www.addressusa.com.