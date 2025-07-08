NYB.AI and Pnaseer Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Apply AI in Hair Follicle Regeneration Research

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYB.AI and Pnaseer Inc. (Pnaseer) have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the discovery of compounds that promote hair follicle regeneration using artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration combines NYB.AI’s AI-powered compound screening capabilities with Pnaseer’s proprietary bio-nanoparticle drug delivery platform to enhance therapeutic efficacy.

NYB.AI’s CEO, Giang Nguyen, and Pnaseer’s Global Business Development Director, Dr Shin Sung Min signed the agreements to deepen the cooperation between the two companies.

The partnership centers on Project Follica, an initiative aimed at identifying and optimizing both natural and synthetic compounds that stimulate hair growth. NYB.AI will lead the development of advanced AI models to analyze extensive compound libraries, while Pnaseer will focus on formulating delivery systems that maximize the bioavailability and targeting precision of promising candidates.

NYB.AI’s proprietary AI technology enables rapid prediction of compound-target interactions in hair biology, significantly accelerating early-stage discovery. Pnaseer’s delivery platform ensures optimal formulation and distribution of actives to target tissues, paving the way for scientifically validated hair restoration solutions.

Project Follica aims to deliver a transformative impact through three key outcomes. First, it will build an AI-informed database of natural and synthetic compounds, mapped to critical biological pathways involved in hair follicle regeneration. Second, the collaboration will develop a scientifically validated, formulation-ready prototype for preclinical evaluation and future product development. Third, the project will create a scalable AI discovery framework tailored for dermatological and regenerative medicine applications.

“With Project Follica, we are not only accelerating compound discovery but also redefining how the industry approaches hair regeneration. The combination of AI and deep biological insights allows us to uncover promising bioactives that were previously overlooked,” said Giang Nguyen, CEO, NYB.AI.

“Hair regeneration requires a highly targeted, multidisciplinary approach. By combining NYB’s AI insights with our advanced delivery technology, we aim to unlock novel solutions that can overcome current limitations in efficacy and safety,” said Dr Shin Sung Min, Co-Founder & Global Business Development Director, Pnaseer Inc.

The collaboration includes comprehensive validation through in silico simulations, in vitro assays, formulation optimization, and preclinical readiness. Both parties will share critical research resources, including compound databases, biological data, and AI tools, to ensure scientific rigor and project efficiency.

About Pnaseer Inc:

Pnaseer Inc. is a biotech firm focused on advanced drug delivery tech. It enhances approved drugs' performance using its proprietary bio-nanoparticle platform. By enabling precise delivery of active compounds, Pnaseer's tech supports various applications, from pharma manufacturing to wellness treatments, while PNAS Therapeutics handles clinical development and commercialization.

About NYB.AI

NYB.AI is a biotech company using AI and biological data to understand drug-target interactions in disease pathways. Through its AI platform and compound libraries, NYB.AI identifies promising therapeutic molecules and optimizes them for effectiveness. Using advanced machine learning techniques, NYB.AI accelerates the discovery of next-generation treatments for cancer and chronic diseases.