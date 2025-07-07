Ancestry Confirmed as Wrexham AFC Official Club Partner

WREXHAM, Wales--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrexham AFC are pleased to announce Ancestry as our new official family history partner, with the company’s brand to feature on the front of our new 2025/26 training wear – as worn for the first time on the Wrexham Down Under Tour.

Ancestry joins as the Club’s newest partner, pairing the world’s third oldest professional Football Club with the world’s leader in family history.

Ancestry connects everyone with their past so they can discover, preserve, and share their unique family stories. With their unparalleled collection of more than 65 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 27 million people in their growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said, “Ancestry is an amazing brand and if they can help us make sense of all the Davies, Williamses and Joneses in Wrexham, the partnership will be worth it for that alone!”

The new Macron 2025/26 training wear will debut today as the men’s first-team players take to the training pitch at the Home of the Matildas, Melbourne – the first training base on the Wrexham Down Under Tour. You can see the new training wear on Wrexham AFC and Ancestry social channels.

The new red-and-teal coloured range, with a red Wrexham AFC club badge, will all feature the Ancestry logo on the front as we celebrate our latest global partnership. The range includes training kits, travel wear and an eye-catching warm-up top that draws its design from Welsh history, with a pattern inspired by traditional Welsh tartan.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ancestry as our new Official Club Partner now featuring on the front of the Club’s new training wear,” said Wrexham AFC CEO, Michael Williamson. “As our Club anthem declares, ‘History Only Tells A Story’ and we can think of no brand which understands that better – helping to tell the stories and unlock the heritage of millions of people across the world. History and storytelling are woven into our DNA at Wrexham AFC, and we look forward to working with Ancestry to help strengthen the historical connections of not just our Football Club but of our supporters too.”

Ancestry SVP & GM US Marketing, Attica Jaques, said, “At Ancestry, we believe that every story – like every family – has a powerful origin. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Wrexham AFC, which exemplifies resilience, pride, and the generations that shape us. Both Ancestry and Wrexham are rooted in authentic storytelling—honouring history, preserving legacy, and spotlighting the people and communities that carry it forward. This partnership invites fans not only to discover the remarkable heritage of the Wrexham club, but also to explore their own family stories.”

Look out for more images of the new training and travelwear across the Wrexham AFC website and social media channels as training gets underway Down Under. Retail versions of the training kit will be available soon, with pricing and worldwide availability to be confirmed in due course.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions will next season compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

About Ancestry

Ancestry®, the global leader in history, connects everyone with their past so they can discover, preserve, and share their unique family stories. With our unparalleled collection of more than 65 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 27 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.