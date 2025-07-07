Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO, YT Jia, Shares Weekly Investor Update

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Co-CEO of FF.

“Hello everyone, the Private Preview & Co-Creation Event for FX Super One on June 29 last week was a great success. The moment we unveiled the Super One, the audience was visibly stunned by our revolutionary products and technology. Many of you mentioned wanting to see what the FX Super One looks like post-reveal—so don’t miss our July 17th Global Initial Launch of the FX Super One & Super EAI F.A.C.E. & FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6 x 4 Architecture.

Now for this week’s updates, starting with S1 User Ecosystem. New breakthroughs were made in our B2B sales model. FX’s Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model has now expanded to a third state, Nevada. We signed a 100-unit FX Super One deposit agreement with Ariana Motors, one of the largest independent dealerships in the Las Vegas metro area. This co-creation will accelerate FX’s penetration into Las Vegas’ high-end and tourism markets, tapping into tens of millions of high-net-worth users from around the globe every year. It can also bring substantial sales potential and strong value in brand exposure. With this latest milestone, following California and New York, FX has now successfully explored Nevada—a global hub for luxury tourism, entertainment, and business landmarks. This lays a solid foundation for our phase one strategy focused on the eight key target states.

FX has now secured a total of 4,100 B2B deposits, spanning four core sectors: FF Par (Partners), car rental companies, live e-commerce MCN agencies, and real estate brokerages. Building on our strong B2B momentum, this Monday, we’re launching the official FX Super One B2C Pre-order Reservation Portal for all individual users. Starting tomorrow, users who complete pre-registration and place a deposit will receive a unique FF ID and lock in an official delivery queue number, securing their trackable spot in line.

Immediately following the Global Initial Launch for the FX Super One on July 17, we will push a one-click priority pre-order link to all users with a confirmed reservation—granting them exclusive pre-order access and priority delivery benefits. Please keep an eye on ff.com and the FF App. The Pre-Order Reservation Portal goes live tomorrow, July 7 at 5:00 PM Los Angeles time. More noteworthy is that, in line with our ‘Stockholders First’ philosophy, we are introducing exclusive FX pre-order privileges and policies for all FFAI stockholders. Our goal is to ensure that every FFAI investor has the opportunity to own a true AIEV.

Going to S5:

This week, our capital fundamentals delivered an exceptional performance—thank you all for your continued recognition and support. We’re also proud to announce that FFAI has been officially added to the Russell 3000 Index, a market-capitalization-based benchmark that signifies our entry into a mainstream U.S. equity benchmark. It could significantly boost FF’s visibility and credibility among institutional investors, analysts, financial media, and potential investors. With broader exposure and enhanced liquidity, it could also help expand FFAI’s stockholder base. This will encourage more people to discover and recognize the real value of FFAI and also support our ongoing commitment to maximizing value for our stockholders.

Now on S7, Capability and System Build-Up:

On July 23, FF and FX will host a private reception at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. We will be meeting with several members of Congress, senior government officials, and key industry stakeholders. The discussions will center on automotive industry tariffs and subsidies, the AIEV innovations of FF and FX, and the future of the domestic electric vehicle industry. This represents a dialogue with tariff policymakers on innovation and trade. This strategic engagement could be a significant step in amplifying FF and FX’s voice in U.S. policy discussions, reinforcing our leadership position in the future of AIEV mobility.

Next week marks the final full sprint before our official product launch FX Super One—also the most critical phase for system tuning and final testing. While the preparation schedule is intense and the workload demanding, we are moving steadily and according to schedule. All core teams are now fully mobilized and in ‘combat-ready’ mode, with one clear goal: to resolve all outstanding issues this week and ensure a flawless global initial product launch on July 17.

Last week at the Private Preview & Co-Creation Event, many long-time supporters said that I looked quite tired. And it’s true. We’ve had to push through, to fight hard, because that’s the only way to honor the trust placed in us by our shareholders. I am not alone in this. My dedicated colleagues, both the veterans who have been with me for years and the new team members fresh out of university, are all being forged by these challenges and growing stronger than ever before. I said to everyone: When you encounter difficulties and challenges, don’t be afraid and don’t complain. Instead, treat them as a gift. Face issues head on and solve them. Turn anxiety into capability and pressure into driving force. That’s how you grow, and how you rise beyond limits.

This weekend is the U.S. Independence Day holiday, but many on our team are working overtime. It’s a real grind. We’ll be back next week to share more about our preparations for July 17th. Talk to you then.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Super One MPV, Super EAI F.A.C.E., and EAI Embodied AI Agent 6x4 architecture, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company's ability to secure necessary agreements to license or produce FX vehicles in the U.S., the Middle East, or elsewhere, none of which have been secured; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the U.S., the Middle East, or elsewhere; the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on its AI, EREV and Faraday X (FX) strategies, each of which will be substantial; the Company's ability to secure necessary permits at its Hanford, CA production facility; the Company's ability to secure regulatory approvals for the proposed Super One front grill; the potential impact of tariff policy; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position.