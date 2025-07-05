-

OCEU/CUPE 1750 Reaches Tentative Deal with WSIB After Historic Six-Week Strike

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After more than six weeks on the picket lines and unprecedented solidarity across the province, members of the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU/CUPE 1750) have reached a tentative agreement with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

“For six weeks, we stood strong on picket lines in every corner of Ontario. We made it clear: we won’t back down from protecting public services, demanding respect, and standing up for injured workers. This tentative deal reflects that strength.”

“This has been one of the toughest fights in our union’s history—and I could not be prouder of our members,” said Harry Goslin, President of OCEU/CUPE 1750. “For six weeks, we stood strong on picket lines in every corner of Ontario. We made it clear: we won’t back down from protecting public services, demanding respect, and standing up for injured workers. This tentative deal reflects that strength.”

The tentative agreement follows weeks of stalled talks, growing public concern over WSIB service backlogs, and revelations that the Board had begun taking costly shortcuts in adjudication due to a mounting claims crisis. Frontline workers raised the alarm, broad support from the public, injured worker advocates, and elected officials.

“Our members were clear, they wanted real investments in frontline staffing, a stop to outsourcing Ontario jobs, and safer workloads. While we’ll be presenting the full details to our members first, I can say this, our bargaining team believes we’ve made meaningful progress on those priorities,” said Goslin.

OCEU/CUPE 1750 will be holding membership meetings in the coming days to present the terms of the tentative agreement, followed by a ratification vote. Until the vote is completed, no further details of the agreement will be made public.

