Tikehau Capital: Statutory Threshold Crossing by Esta Investments

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces that Esta Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Esta Investments", an investment vehicle controlled by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek) has informed the firm today that it has crossed the 5% threshold of its share capital and voting rights.

This threshold crossing results from a share swap carried out between Esta Investments and Tikehau Capital Advisors, the controlling shareholder of Tikehau Capital, majority-owned by the founders and management of Tikehau Capital, whereby Esta Investments exchanged shares in Tikehau Capital Advisors for shares in Tikehau Capital, in accordance with their 2016 agreements.

Based on the information provided to Tikehau Capital, Esta Investments holds, as of 4 July 2025, a stake representing 5.46% of the firm’s share capital and voting rights.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €50.6 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2025).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 750 employees (at 31 March 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.