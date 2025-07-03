-

Japan Delegation Concludes Visit to North Carolina to Explore Life Sciences Partnerships

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A high-level Japanese delegation specializing in life sciences concluded a three-day visit to North Carolina (June 24–26), further strengthening ties between Japanese and U.S. leaders in the sector.

Organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and co-organized by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), the Research Triangle Regional Partnership, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the visit included tours of key facilities within North Carolina’s thriving life sciences ecosystem.

The delegation commenced its visit with a meeting with Governor Josh Stein, followed by a tour of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Building at North Carolina State University and the Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center (BTEC), where they explored academic–industry collaboration in workforce development. The group also visited Spark LS, a 109-acre advanced life science campus, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Astellas Gene Therapies.

On the second day, the delegation visited the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem and toured the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) to gain insights into cutting-edge initiatives in regenerative medicine. Additional site visits included Winston Starts, Ricoh, Mercodia, and Charter Medical. The day concluded with a warm welcome from Mayor Allen Joines.

On the final day, the delegation visited the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis and toured the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab. They also visited Coddle Creek Capital and the University of North Carolina Nutrition Research Institute. The visit concluded at The Pearl, Charlotte’s emerging hub for healthcare innovation and scientific advancement.

JETRO looks forward to deepening its collaboration with the State of North Carolina, building on the growing momentum between Japan and the region in advanced technology sectors.

Contacts

Koki Danno
JETRO Atlanta
Email: AMA@jetro.go.jp
Phone: 404-681-0600

Industry:

Japan External Trade Organization

Release Summary
Japanese life sciences delegation completed a 3 day visit to North Carolina from June 24–26, 2025, aimed at strengthening U.S.–Japan collaboration.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Koki Danno
JETRO Atlanta
Email: AMA@jetro.go.jp
Phone: 404-681-0600

More News From Japan External Trade Organization

JETRO and CIC to Showcase Promising Japanese Biotech Startups at "Japan Innovation Night" during BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and CIC Japan Desk will once again host "Japan Innovation Night: Best in Biotech" - a groundbreaking event showcasing the latest advancements in biotechnology from Japanese startups. This exclusive gathering will take place on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025, from 5:30pm to 8pm in Venture Café at CIC Cambridge. This event provides a unique opportunity for U.S. venture capital firms and pharmaceutical companies, particularly those...

Japan Delegation Visits Illinois to Deepen Quantum Innovation Ties

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Japanese delegation visits Illinois to boost U.S.-Japan collaboration in quantum technology and highlight Chicago’s leadership in quantum innovation....

The Japan Pavilion at GDC 2025 to Showcase 10 Japanese Video Game Industry Companies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JETRO to host 10 Japanese video game industry companies at the Japan Pavilion at GDC 2025 in San Francisco....
Back to Newsroom