Japan Delegation Concludes Visit to North Carolina to Explore Life Sciences Partnerships

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A high-level Japanese delegation specializing in life sciences concluded a three-day visit to North Carolina (June 24–26), further strengthening ties between Japanese and U.S. leaders in the sector.

Organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and co-organized by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), the Research Triangle Regional Partnership, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the visit included tours of key facilities within North Carolina’s thriving life sciences ecosystem.

The delegation commenced its visit with a meeting with Governor Josh Stein, followed by a tour of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Building at North Carolina State University and the Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center (BTEC), where they explored academic–industry collaboration in workforce development. The group also visited Spark LS, a 109-acre advanced life science campus, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Astellas Gene Therapies.

On the second day, the delegation visited the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem and toured the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) to gain insights into cutting-edge initiatives in regenerative medicine. Additional site visits included Winston Starts, Ricoh, Mercodia, and Charter Medical. The day concluded with a warm welcome from Mayor Allen Joines.

On the final day, the delegation visited the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis and toured the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab. They also visited Coddle Creek Capital and the University of North Carolina Nutrition Research Institute. The visit concluded at The Pearl, Charlotte’s emerging hub for healthcare innovation and scientific advancement.

JETRO looks forward to deepening its collaboration with the State of North Carolina, building on the growing momentum between Japan and the region in advanced technology sectors.