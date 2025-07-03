ELIOR GROUP: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract
ELIOR GROUP: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:
- 132 963 shares
- €144 636.01
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518.25
From January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, the following transactions were executed:
- 2 294 purchase transactions
- 2 242 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 487 751 shares and €3 931 884.68 on purchase
- 1 439 104 shares and €3 824 973.44 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: Euronext Paris
Eurolist segment B
ISIN code: FR0011950732
Contacts
ELIOR GROUP