ELIOR GROUP: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:

  • 132 963 shares
  • €144 636.01

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 91 782 shares
  • €329 518.25

From January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, the following transactions were executed:

  • 2 294 purchase transactions
  • 2 242 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

  • 1 487 751 shares and €3 931 884.68 on purchase
  • 1 439 104 shares and €3 824 973.44 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: Euronext Paris
Eurolist segment B
ISIN code: FR0011950732

