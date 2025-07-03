Oracle RMS Announces Investment Partnership with Abry Partners to Accelerate Growth

CONCORD, Ontario & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oracle Insurance Risk Management Services Inc. ("Oracle RMS" or “the Company”), an award-winning commercial and personal lines insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a strategic investment from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners (“Abry”). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oracle RMS’s journey as it prepares for its next phase of growth and expansion.

Founded in 2011 by John Ferraro and Michael Di Nardo and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Oracle RMS has grown into one of Canada’s largest independent brokerages, serving over 60,000 customers through nearly 40 locations and over 300 dedicated insurance professionals. The Company was built on the vision of delivering independent, expert advice tailored to the unique needs of its client while creating a workplace where the industry’s most talented and entrepreneurial brokers can thrive – a commitment that continues to drive its success today.

Oracle RMS’s leadership team retains significant equity ownership and will continue to lead the business during its next phase of growth. Abry’s investment and strategic support will enable Oracle RMS to scale the resources it provides to producers and branches, enhance its partnerships with capacity markets, and pursue strategic M&A opportunities that complement the Company’s distinguished and entrepreneurial culture.

“This partnership with Abry Partners marks an exciting new chapter for Oracle RMS,” said John Ferraro, CEO of Oracle RMS. "Abry’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in the exceptional talent of our people, the strength of our proven business model, and our long-term vision for growth across Canada."

Abry, a leading middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the insurance distribution sector, has a proven track record of supporting high-performing retail brokerage platforms across North America. This investment reinforces Abry’s institutional commitment to insurance services and marks its entry into the Canadian insurance distribution market.

“We were highly impressed by Oracle RMS as a business, but even more-so by its people and culture,” said David Coneway, Principal at Abry. “The Company embodies the client-first ethos and entrepreneurial spirit that have long defined exceptional brokers and combines it with a passion for meeting the evolving needs of its valued insurance markets. We are thrilled to partner with John and Mike to further support their growth.”

Michael Di Nardo, President of Oracle RMS, stated, "With Abry’s support, we are well-positioned to accelerate the expansion of our branch and producer network. This partnership empowers us to serve more communities across Canada while continuing to strengthen the Oracle RMS brand both locally and nationally."

“Abry has a long history of scaling insurance distribution platforms into perennial market leaders,” added Nathan Ott, Partner at Abry. “Oracle RMS represents the continued evolution of our thesis in the retail brokerage market. We look forward to building a fully integrated, growth-oriented platform that empowers its producers and branches through scalable infrastructure and differentiated support.”

KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Oracle RMS.

About Oracle RMS

Oracle RMS is an award-winning insurance brokerage servicing clients throughout Ontario, Canada. Michael Di Nardo and John Ferraro, the founders, have assembled a powerhouse of insurance professionals who are committed to providing customers with exceptional service and risk protection.

Our services include home and auto insurance, commercial insurance, life insurance, and group benefits for corporations. We pride ourselves on always providing our clients with outstanding customer service and going above and beyond for every single client.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages $17 billion of assets across several fund strategies.

More information about Abry Partners: www.abry.com