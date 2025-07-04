RoomUnity Protects Its US Real Estate Portfolio Against Insurance Inflation with Eventual's Premium Lock

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoomUnity, a vertically-integrated real estate firm, finalized its Premium Lock transaction across its US rental portfolio. This transaction secures RoomUnity’s long-term visibility into future insurance pricing and provides meaningful downside protection. Premium Lock enables multi-year insurance pricing predictability for real estate owners and operators, and is sold by Eventual, an insurance technology company based in New York City.

Amidst potentially escalating climate events and uncertainties in global trade, RoomUnity undertook a comprehensive effort to mitigate its portfolio from potential cost inflation. The transaction with Eventual provides a strategic mechanism to lock in insurance premium thresholds, thereby insulating RoomUnity’s operations from potential future premium spikes.

"When the tariff news broke, ushering in a new regime in global trade, we accelerated our efforts to protect our portfolio from inflation," said Yoon Lee, Founder at RoomUnity. "If significant increases in construction cost materialize, we expect insurance premiums to potentially increase as well, given higher theoretical replacement cost. Eventual’s Premium Lock solution allows us to continue to pursue our mission of more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable properties."

Eventual’s CEO, Dylan DiMarchi, added, "This transaction with RoomUnity illustrates a growing theme, that American real estate owners are seeking tools for better long-term operating and underwriting predictability. New climate, macroeconomic, and regulatory uncertainty are playing a major role here.”

About RoomUnity

RoomUnity is a tech-enabled housing brand under King’s Gate. RoomUnity specializes in creating and managing community-oriented living spaces, providing free flatmate introductions and sustainable, furnished housing. King’s Gate is a vertically integrated firm with capabilities in real estate investment, management, and advisory, with a diverse portfolio in the US and Asia. Dedicated to stewarding long-term asset value and delivering superior returns, we combine our data-driven approach with operational and technological rigor.

About Eventual

Eventual is a New-York-based insurance technology company making American real estate owners more financially resilient to new climate risks. The company’s flagship Premium Lock product addresses recent insurance volatility by predicting multi-year insurance escalations for every address in America. Taking inspiration from interest rate cap markets, Premium Lock combines an embedded risk-transfer product with best-in-class predictive modeling.