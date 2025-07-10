Broken String Biosciences and BioLizard to Develop AI for Faster, Safer Gene Editing

BOSTON & CHICAGO & CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broken String Biosciences, a leader in advancing gene editing safety, and BioLizard, an expert in scientific data analytics and AI, today announced the development of SafeGuide, an AI tool for selecting safer, better guide RNAs (gRNA), the gene editing element that tells tools like CRISPR where to repair DNA. With SafeGuide, developers of next-generation gene-edited therapies will be able to quickly find the ideal gRNA with less reliance on time-consuming and expensive wet lab testing, helping to replace current trial-and-error approaches that often take one to two years and result in drug costs of $4 million and more per patient.

The project benefits from a $935,000 grant through the highly competitive Eurostars-3 program. Eurostars is part of the European Partnership on Innovative SMEs, a program co-funded by 37 participating countries and the EU’s Horizon Europe program, designed to drive transnational innovation collaborations. As a strategic partner, Broken String and BioLizard worked closely with Moore Grants & Incentives (MGI) to help shape the project in line with their ambitions, contributing not only to the funding success but also to the content and vision that made this proposal stand out.

The development of SafeGuide combines the strengths of the two companies: Broken String will contribute data and expertise from its INDUCE-seq platform. INDUCE-seq can pinpoint where on- and off-target edits occur both naturally and through gene editing methods like CRISPR with high sensitivity, offering crucial insights to train SafeGuide’s AI models to distinguish safe versus high-risk gRNA designs. BioLizard will develop predictive algorithms that integrate Broken String’s genomic break data with other sequence and structural features to recommend gRNAs with high on-target efficacy and low off-target risk.

Felix Dobbs, CEO at Broken String Biosciences added: “This collaboration with BioLizard will set a new standard for safety in genome editing. By using AI to predict and distinguish natural and unnatural DNA break patterns, human intervention is significantly reduced, while safety increases.”

INDUCE-seq is already in widespread use by drug developers to both confirm the on-target edits that drive efficacy and identify off-target edits that can become safety issues. In addition to being available as a lab-based service, Broken String recently announced the availability of its Catalyst Early Access Program which makes INDUCE-seq available as on-demand service for select gene therapy developers to detect on- and off-target edits at high resolution, in days, in their own labs.

“We are bringing together our bioinformatics and AI expertise with Broken String’s unique breakome identification capability to create SafeGuide,” said Liesbeth Ceelen, CEO at BioLizard. “SafeGuide tool will significantly reduce the need for extensive off-target screening, ultimately accelerating gene editing development and reducing R&D costs.”

About Broken String Biosciences

Broken String Biosciences is advancing more precise, safe, and effective cell and gene therapies through its INDUCE-seq® platform.

INDUCE-seq has become the gold standard for precise identification of DNA breaks before they become safety issues. INDUCE-seq is in widespread use by drug developers to detect on- and off-target genetic edits and is crucial for ensuring the efficacy and safety of advanced therapies.

From discovery through commercialization, INDUCE-seq is available as a lab-based service and also via the on-demand Catalyst Early Access Program which enables gene therapy developers to detect breaks at high resolution, in days, in their own labs.

To learn more about the company, visit www.brokenstringbio.com.

About BioLizard

BioLizard is a leading multi-national bioinformatics, data analytics and data management service and consulting company heading digital transformation in the life sciences industry. Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, BioLizard is the trusted go-to partner for data strategy and execution with companies across the range from drug discovery to clinical research and diagnostics as well as animal health and food & agriculture. BioLizard accommodates a uniquely qualified team of 50+ experts, “The Lizards”, who bring together their expertise and abilities covering data management, software engineering, bioinformatics, advanced data analytics, and AI. Their joint backgrounds in biology and computer sciences enables them to apply specialist understanding to each client’s data environment, to provide insights and tools that are aligned with the client’s goals and maximize R&D return on investment. With the proprietary Bio|Verse® platform BioLizard takes the next step in providing bespoke software solutions by tailoring its established programs towards specific client needs. For further information, please visit https://lizard.bio/ and follow us on LinkedIn.