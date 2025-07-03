CI Global Asset Management Announces Changes to Four Investment Funds

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced changes to the risk ratings of CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, US Equity Growth Corporate Class and US Equity Growth Pool. CI GAM is also announcing that the name of CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF will change to CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto Navigator ETF, effective July 15, 2025.

Risk rating changes

The following risk rating changes are effective immediately:

Name New Risk Rating Previous Risk Rating CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund Medium Low-to-Medium US Equity Growth Corporate Class Medium-to-High Medium US Equity Growth Pool Medium-to-High Medium Expand

The risk rating change for CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund applies to all series, including all mutual fund series, the ETF C$ Series (TSX: CGRN) and the ETF US$ Hedged Series (TSX: CGRN.U).

US Equity Growth Corporate Class and US Equity Growth Pool are part of the Assante Private Pools, which are managed by CI GAM and available to clients of CI Assante Wealth Management.

The risk rating changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of ongoing internal reviews and not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Name change

The investment objective of CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF (the “ETF”) (TSX: CMCX.B, CMCX.U) is to provide unitholders with managed exposure to certain digital assets as selected by the Manager, using a rules-based momentum-signaling strategy.

The change to CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto Navigator ETF is to emphasize the ETF’s purpose of helping investors navigate the volatility inherent in digital assets. Using a proprietary methodology, sub-advisor Galaxy Asset Management dynamically allocates the ETF’s holdings across multiple digital assets as well as cash, with a goal of delivering better risk-adjusted returns and a smoother experience for investors seeking exposure to digital assets.

Currently, the ETF provides exposure to bitcoin, Ether and Solana through investments in CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF and CI Galaxy Solana ETF, respectively. More information about CI’s comprehensive lineup of digital assets solutions is available here.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $546.1 billion in assets as at March 31, 2025.

Galaxy Asset Management operates Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, the sub-advisor to CMCX.

CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF (the “ETF”) is an exchange-traded mutual fund that invests in digital assets, including but not limited to bitcoin, Ether and/or Solana. Given the speculative nature of digital assets and the volatility of digital asset markets, there is no assurance that the ETF will be able to meet its investment objective. An investment in the ETF is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in the ETF is considered high risk.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF’s returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained herein are based upon what CI Global Asset Management and the portfolio manager believe to be reasonable assumptions, neither CI Global Asset Management nor the portfolio manager can assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF is an alternative mutual fund and has the ability to invest in asset classes and use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP is the sub-advisor for the ETF. CI Global Asset Management is the manager, trustee, and promoter of the ETF.

The CI Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX). CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2025. All rights reserved.