Rossby Financial Creates Unified Advisor Experience Via Milemarker

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rossby Financial ("Rossby"), a tech-forward, open architecture, enterprise RIA, is putting all the information advisors need to manage their practices into one, unified dashboard through its new partnership with Milemarker, a leading technology platform revolutionizing how advisory firms, independent broker-dealers (IBDs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs) operate and scale. Rossby is poised to scale while continuing to provide advisors flexibility alongside autonomy.

To achieve the kind of organic and inorganic growth advisors want, advisors need access to all of their business health and development metrics quickly. Milemarker provides Rossby with both an executive-level and advisor-level dashboard; the advisor version will be customized to incorporate metrics that each advisor prioritizes in the future.

“We’re excited to partner with Rossby to help their advisors personalize and harness the power of their data,” said Milemarker Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Jud Mackrill. “The financial services industry is rapidly consolidating, and companies that want to compete need to be able to own their data and effectively use it to serve clients and scale. We are on a mission to help financial advisors centralize their data, enhance client engagements and make their businesses more valuable.”

As an enterprise RIA focused on simplicity through cutting edge tech, Rossby also offers advisors a transparent pricing model. Rossby has grown the number of its advisors by 70 percent in the last year to reach 17 advisors and its assets under advisement has grown nearly 120 percent in that timeframe, demonstrating the demand for destinations that put advisors at the helm of their practices; these recent developments are only poised to help the firm scale further.

“I’m honored by the reception we’ve had in the industry since our launch two years ago; the growth and interest we’ve seen is a testament to our open-architecture platform with much of the latest tech available to our advisors as they choose to use it,” said Andrew J. Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Rossby. “With the addition of insightful ideas paired with Milemarker’s capabilities, we’re adding rocket fuel to propel our advisors forward in this competitive market.”

To learn more about this partnership, visit www.rossbyfinancial.com and milemarker.co. To discuss joining the Rossby team, email Marie Loudin at mloudin@rossbyfinancial.com.

About Rossby Financial

Founded in 2023, Rossby Financial LLC is an open-architecture registered investment advisor (RIA) dedicated to empowering advisors with engaging compliance, data analytics, and technology tools. Built by advisors for advisors, Rossby offers transparent pricing and innovative solutions to support a wide range of advisor needs, driving true independence and sustainable success for advisors and their clients. To learn more about Rossby, please visit www.rossbyfinancial.com.