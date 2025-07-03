Insight Completes Largest Ever IT Transformation of Cruise Saudi Flagship

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) has successfully completed its most ambitious project to date - the extensive and complex IT transformation of the cruise ship Manara, now rebranded as the AROYA.

Insight's exemplary work on the AROYA demonstrates an architecture-led approach to implementing cutting-edge technology, redefining the cruise ship experience. Passengers can look forward to unparalleled advancements, including state-of-the-art guest service systems with mobile apps, self-service kiosks, and personalised digital interactions—all seamlessly integrated through the IT modernisation programme delivered by Insight.

AROYA Cruises is the latest example of Saudi Arabia’s diversification into areas beyond the petrochemical industry. It is paying particular attention to tourism, and the AROYA will play a vital role in this enterprise. Among the offerings hosted on Insight’s infrastructure will be excursion booking and destination planning systems. There will also be advanced financial systems and a new CRM system, aimed at boosting customer retention.

Insight’s role was to design best-in-class technology architecture and deliver the proposed solution within a tight timescale. The architecture uitilises Dell Hyper Converged Infrastructure, Cisco Core, spine and leaf technologies, all of which will host critical guest experiences and crew operation applications.

The project also involved a comprehensive overhaul of the vessel’s foundational infrastructure, featuring the deployment of Microsoft Active Directory, Intune management and Horizon VDI platforms. Such modernisation will ensure consistent performance across all 650+ newly procured and configured modern workplace devices, tablets and point-of-sale systems that support guest experience and crew operations on the vessel.

“This was a demanding project,” said Insight’s Global Account Manager, Jamie Turner, “The ship’s IT infrastructure had to be completely gutted, and everything overhauled from scratch. We’ve installed top-of-the-range technology to ensure that cruise passengers are benefiting from first-class data services, even when at sea. The new modern infrastructure and networking was deployed within a record 11 months from initial contract to completion of both phases – a tight schedule but delivered on time. This project sets a new benchmark for innovation within the maritime industry, and we are thrilled to be driving this IT transformation.”

Bilal Husain, Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitisation at Cruise Saudi, said, “The AROYA’s infrastructure and networking modernisation project represents a new frontier in cruise ship transformation. By deploying advanced technologies like hyper-converged infrastructure alongside VDI delivery, we have significantly enhanced guest experiences and optimised crew operations. With Insight’s ability to deliver large complex change at scale, we were supported to realise this vision and set a new benchmark for innovation.”

