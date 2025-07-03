Verdane Invests in Guardsquare to Scale Mobile Security Solutions for All Businesses

LEUVEN, Belgium & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdane, the European specialist growth investment firm, is entering a partnership with Guardsquare, a leader in mobile application security. The partnership follows previous investment from Battery Ventures and addresses the growing mobile app security threats by expanding access to GuardSquare’s critical mobile application security for global businesses of all sizes. It also combines Guardsquare’s deep technical expertise with Verdane’s growth strategy through M&A and continued organic growth.

Mobile applications are increasingly becoming the primary way users interact with businesses. Yet, mobile app security needs have historically remained underserved, especially as threat actors target mobile apps at an accelerated pace. Verdane’s investment enables Guardsquare to expand its reach in providing the most comprehensive approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection with ease. ​​Earlier this year, Cyber Defense Magazine recognized Guardsquare as the market leader in Mobile App Security and honored the company with its prestigious Mobile App Security Award.

“I’m excited to embark on this new partnership with Verdane. It marks an inspiring and well-aligned progression toward our long-term vision. We will benefit from their expertise as, together, we take Guardsquare to the next level, significantly expand our market share, and increase our global reach through organic growth, ongoing product enhancements, and M&A,” said Roel Caers, CEO at Guardsquare. “We’re grateful for the support provided by Battery Ventures over the past several years as we became the market leader in mobile application protection. Their guidance enabled us to scale our business globally and attract top talent, particularly in the U.S.”

“Guardsquare’s industry-leading mobile application protection is a critical cybersecurity service, and we’re excited to partner with Roel and the entire Guardsquare team to make this available for even more businesses globally. The company’s growth from a European to a global leader has been very impressive to behold, and we’re looking forward to supporting the company in its future journey,” said Morten Weicher, Partner at Verdane.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the Guardsquare team and support the company’s growth journey. As it scaled its business, Guardsquare has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and leadership in mobile application security,” said Dharmesh Thakker, Partner at Battery Ventures. “We are confident that this new partnership with Verdane will open up many new growth opportunities and allow Guardsquare to continue to help set the standard for mobile application security worldwide.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Verdane

Verdane is an independent specialist growth investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable European businesses. Verdane can invest as a minority or majority investor, either in single companies or through portfolios of companies, and looks to invest inside two core growth themes; digitalisation and decarbonisation. Verdane has more than €8 billion in assets under management and its funds have made over 200 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane’s team of over 150 investment professionals and operating experts, based out of Berlin, Munich, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo and Stockholm, is dedicated to being the preferred growth partner to tech-enabled and sustainable businesses in Europe. Verdane is a UN PRI signatory and also a certified B Corporation, the most ambitious sustainability accreditation globally. The firm only backs businesses that pass its 2040 test, which indicates whether the company can thrive in a more sustainable future economy. Additionally, the Verdane Foundation, which is managed by the group, focuses on supporting sustainability globally and inclusion locally.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection in the easiest possible way. Guardsquare's software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle, from app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape. Guardsquare products provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication. More than 900 organizations worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at Guardsquare.com and on LinkedIn.

