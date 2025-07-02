Altaline Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Brazos Safety Systems

LOS ANGELES & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altaline Capital Management, LLC (“Altaline” or the “Firm”), a newly launched Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle market companies in the technology, business services, and financial services sectors, today announced a strategic growth investment in Brazos Safety Systems, LLC (“Brazos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flight safety technology and analytics solutions for the global aviation industry.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Brazos Safety Systems (formerly Truth Data Insights) delivers state-of-the-art Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) analytics to a diverse range of rotorcraft and fixed-wing operators worldwide. Brazos serves critical sectors including emergency medical services, oil and gas, executive transport, logistics, and law enforcement, supporting more than 300 aircraft and analyzing data from over 200,000 flights.

“Brazos Safety Systems has established itself as a trusted partner to aviation operators by delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance flight safety and operational efficiency,” said Brian Maher, Principal at Altaline. “We are excited to support Brazos in its next phase of growth as the company expands its technology platform and broadens its impact across the aviation industry.”

Brazos Safety Systems is recognized for its highly configurable technology, enabling operators to implement customized FDM and FOQA programs that meet rigorous regulatory and operational requirements while powering improved flight safety. The company’s team of avionics experts, software developers, and flight data analysts is dedicated to providing actionable insights and tailored support to its clients.

“This partnership with Altaline marks a significant milestone for Brazos,” said Peter Henrikson, President of Brazos Safety Systems. “With Altaline’s support and strategic guidance, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation, enhance our solutions, and deliver even greater value to our customers as we continue our mission to improve flight safety worldwide.”

“Brazos has all of the attributes we look for at Altaline, including a data-rich and mission-critical solution, strong client momentum, a leading position in its market segment of focus and strong customer loyalty and satisfaction,” added Rafael Telahun, Managing Director at Altaline. “We look forward to collaborating with the Brazos team to expand on the Company’s mission to leverage technology to improve flight safety globally.”

Baker & Hostetler LLP, Elliott Davis LLC and Payne Enterprises LLC acted as legal, financial and commercial advisors to Altaline, respectively. AvStrategies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor while Cole Bryan PC served as legal advisor to Brazos.

About Altaline

Altaline is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on buyouts and growth investments in lower middle-market companies across the technology, financial services, and business services sectors in the U.S. and Canada. Founded by former executives from TA Associates, H.I.G. Capital and KKR, the firm combines deep-sector expertise with an operationally oriented approach to support transformational growth and value creation. Learn more about Altaline at http://www.altaline.com.

About Brazos Safety Systems

Brazos Safety Systems, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leader in aviation safety technology, specializing in data-driven insights and analytics that enhance flight safety. The Company provides market leading Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) solutions for rotorcraft and fixed-wing operators worldwide. Learn more about Brazos at http://www.brazossafety.com.