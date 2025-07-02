Axis Insurance Expands Operations with the Joining of JT Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Insurance Managers Inc. (Axis Insurance) is pleased to announce that J.T. Insurance Services (Canada), Inc. has officially joined the firm. Established in 1969, JT Insurance has built a strong reputation for its expertise in real estate, construction, and serving high-net-worth clients. Their expertise in these key sectors strengthens Axis Insurance’s presence and service depth in core markets.

JT Insurance, owned by James and Sheri Clay, has demonstrated consistent growth over the years. Both James and Sheri will continue with Axis Insurance in key leadership roles, bringing their expertise and maintaining their valuable client relationships. Their deep industry knowledge will ensure a smooth integration with Axis, representing a significant milestone in Axis Insurance’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering value across its expanding portfolio. The JT Insurance team will join Axis under the newly established “Commercial Insurance” Practice Group.

Axis Insurance is an award-winning brokerage serving local, national, and international clients with comprehensive risk management and insurance services. The firm’s professionals assess both business and personal risks, delivering tailored advice and solutions to mitigate, reduce, or transfer those risks. With roots dating back to 1928, Axis has grown into one of Canada's leading brokerages, with over 350 employees, making it one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry.

As a full-service brokerage, Axis specializes in personal insurance, commercial insurance, life and employee benefits, as well as wealth advisory services. The company’s growth has been driven by strategic acquisitions and strong organic expansion, supported by the success of 16 specialized practice groups.

Axis takes pride in fostering a strong corporate culture, enabling employees to own equity in the firm. This approach promotes top performance and allows employees to share in the company’s ongoing success.