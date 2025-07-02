Eftsure Now a Nacha Preferred Partner

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced that Eftsure, a leader in fraud prevention and payments protection, has joined its growing list of Nacha Preferred Partners. Eftsure is a Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

Eftsure is a payments fraud prevention platform designed to protect businesses from payment fraud, errors, and cyber threats by verifying the legitimacy of suppliers and their banking details. Eftsure cross-references payment information in real time, providing intuitive “traffic light” alerts—green for verified details and red for discrepancies—before funds are released. This system helps prevent issues such as business email compromise (BEC), fake invoices, insider scams, and duplicate payments. Eftsure promotes ACH as the preferred payment method in its platform, which does not support check payments.

“As concerns about fraud—particularly check fraud and credit-push frauds such as BEC—continue to grow, being vigilant is ever more important,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We welcome Eftsure as a Nacha Preferred Partner and as another line of defense in the war on fraud.”

“Cybercrime and scam tactics are evolving rapidly, which is why businesses need collaborative, borderless solutions,” said Jon Soldan, Eftsure CEO. “Eftsure now offers international payment verification across Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion empowers U.S. companies with a unique capability: ensuring their vendor payments—whether domestic via ACH, wire payments or international—are directed to the correct recipients. Our partnership with Nacha further reinforces the value we deliver to finance teams, particularly in streamlining and securing outbound payments through greater visibility, control, and trust.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Eftsure

Eftsure is the global market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, our end-to-end solution safeguarded more than $288b in B2B payments last year. Powered by cross-matching, we use multi-layered verification methods to give finance and AP teams cleaner data, more control over onboarding vendors, and greater confidence in all outgoing payments, particularly ACH payments.

In short, we ensure our customers don’t pay the wrong people.