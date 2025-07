Arkema: Half-year Report as of 30 June 2025 of the Liquidity Contract Implemented With Natixis ODDO BHF

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 30 June 2025, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:

89,273 shares

€8,397,788

For the period from 01 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the following transactions have been carried out

Number of executed transactions on buy side: 15,439

Number of executed transactions on sell side: 17,495



Traded volume on buy side: 1,441,835 shares for a total amount of €105,227,834

Traded volume on sell side: 1,421,822 shares for a total amount of €104,107,871

As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.