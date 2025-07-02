Grupo ACIR Selects Sounder and Triton Digital for Brand Suitability and Contextual Targeting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spanish-language digital audio continues to grow in both scale and advertising relevance, but until recently, there’s been a gap in tools that support contextual targeting and brand suitability in the market.

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced that Grupo ACIR has selected Sounder’s brand suitability and contextual targeting capabilities to bolster its digital audio advertising strategy across its digital properties. The integration is delivered through Triton Digital’s technology infrastructure.

This marks the first Latin American and Spanish-language implementation of Sounder’s technology since its multilingual capabilities launched, giving Grupo ACIR new tools to align its digital content with advertiser expectations in a scalable, automated way.

“Brand suitability in audio has been an ongoing conversation, but what’s been missing is a way to apply it consistently across languages and content types,” said Sharon Taylor, EVP, Podcast and Content Delivery, Triton Digital. “Grupo ACIR came to the table with a clear understanding of the challenges and the opportunity. This partnership shows how we can readily support that need globally.”

Sounder leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand podcast and audio content at a granular level, and matches it with advertising guidelines and preferences, opening up inventory to contextual targeting opportunities. The move reflects a growing interest from publishers outside the U.S. in tools that support automated brand alignment while preserving editorial control and audience trust.

“We’ve been evaluating ways to better connect advertisers with our content, but we needed something that works for Spanish and works at scale,” said Manuel Pérez del Castillo, Director de Calidad y Sistemas at Grupo ACIR. “When we saw that Sounder’s technology could handle Spanish accurately, and that we could deploy it through Triton’s platform we were already using, it was a straightforward decision. This gives us more visibility into how our content is categorized and opens up new conversations with advertisers who care about brand suitability.”

Grupo ACIR operates some of the best-known audio brands in Mexico and has expanded its reach through a strategic digital partnership with iHeartRadio. The company’s adoption of Sounder and Triton’s combined solution comes as advertisers look for more consistency in how audio inventory is evaluated across markets and languages.

To learn more about how Triton Digital and Sounder are working with international audio publishers, visit www.tritondigital.com

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.